NY Harbor School Gala's Silent Auction

One voucher for Beam Camp worth $500

Beam Camp is a sleepaway summer camp for kids age 9+ located in Strafford, NH.





At Beam Camp, youth are in charge of their own learning. They offer a robust program that guides campers through learning in collaborative and autonomous building and project making. Campers work together to build a spectacular large-scale construction that is installed on site at Beam Camp, and incorporates skills like metalworking, wood working, and more. Campers also work with shop specialists to design and build their own smaller scale creations, and use this project as a way to think critically about how the skills learned at Beam Camp can be applied in their communities outside of camp.

Beam Camp also offers classic camp activities like campfires, boating, swimming, capture the flag, hiking, gaga ball and more on hundreds of acres at the base of Parker Mountain.





This voucher can be applied to any session at Beam Camp, and can be combined with tiered tuition offers. The voucher has no cash value and can't be exchanged for anything other than the discount on a session at Beam Camp.





Full Tuition is $3,330 for 2-weeks and $6,900 for 4-weeks. They offer tiered tuition assistance based on household income.





https://www.beamcenter.org/beam-camp



