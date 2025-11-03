NY Harbor School Gala's Silent Auction

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Harbor School Gala Committee
Starting bid
See Broadway’s award-winning Best Musical!
Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world.
This voucher (value $300) gets you two tickets.
PLAYING AT THE MINSKOFF THEATRE ON BROADWAY
EXPIRES: 12/3/2026
Starting bid
Experience the splendor of the world renowned Metropolitan Opera!
The Met is legendary in its productions at the highest expression of this art form. There is nothing else like opera. This will be an unforgettable experience!
These luxury seats are valued around $500. You must make your ticket selection by December 31, 2025.
Restrictions:
*Offer is valid for 2025-26 Season revivals only; no refunds or exchanges are permitted.
*Performance selection is subject to availability.
*The following performances are not eligible: new productions (The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier &
Clay, Innocence, I Puritani, La Sonnambula, Tristan und Isolde, El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego); Gala
performances; Saturday and Sunday matinées; The Met Orchestra at Carnegie Hall.
Starting bid
Step into the rich history of Newport County.
NHS includes six treasured properties and extensive collections, featuring manuscripts, decorative arts, and photographs, span five centuries. They engage the community and make history more accessible through tours, educational programs, a museum, and a library. Join in exploring and learning about our shared heritage, supported by a passionate team of historians and volunteers.
“Our continuing mission is to chronicle, advocate for the importance of, and communicate this history to a broad audience, so that knowledge of our past will contribute to a deeper understanding of the present and better preparation for the future.”
Voucher includes: 1 Household Membership, 4 walking tour tickets, 1 Newport History Bytes book
($225 value)
Starting bid
One voucher for Beam Camp worth $500
Beam Camp is a sleepaway summer camp for kids age 9+ located in Strafford, NH.
At Beam Camp, youth are in charge of their own learning. They offer a robust program that guides campers through learning in collaborative and autonomous building and project making. Campers work together to build a spectacular large-scale construction that is installed on site at Beam Camp, and incorporates skills like metalworking, wood working, and more. Campers also work with shop specialists to design and build their own smaller scale creations, and use this project as a way to think critically about how the skills learned at Beam Camp can be applied in their communities outside of camp.
Beam Camp also offers classic camp activities like campfires, boating, swimming, capture the flag, hiking, gaga ball and more on hundreds of acres at the base of Parker Mountain.
This voucher can be applied to any session at Beam Camp, and can be combined with tiered tuition offers. The voucher has no cash value and can't be exchanged for anything other than the discount on a session at Beam Camp.
Full Tuition is $3,330 for 2-weeks and $6,900 for 4-weeks. They offer tiered tuition assistance based on household income.
https://www.beamcenter.org/beam-camp
Starting bid
Come find your bliss…
Hot yoga for all fitness levels.
*Pre-heating the muscles promotes flexibility and allows for a deeper stretch in a shorter amount of time.
*The class is challenging and perfect regardless of your age or current level of fitness or flexibility.
*You’ll be amazed by how incredible you’ll feel after only 1 class! How cool is that?
*So get psyched to detox, de-stress, lose weight and experience this miracle yoga for yourself. Change your body & mind-set in only 60 minutes!
This gift certificate is for 1 month of unlimited yoga ($220 value).
https://www.hotyogarockawaybeach.com/
Starting bid
Motion/Matter: All Styles Dance Battle - March 21 2026 - 5 TICKETS
“Get ready to feel the rush of adrenaline!”
After the wild success of PAC NYC’s sold-out 2024 and 2025 showdowns, the one-and-only Cebo is back, this time co-hosting with the legendary Nubian Néné, for a high-voltage battle that will light up Lower Manhattan! Top-tier dancers from NYC’s street and club scenes will throw down in a fierce face-off demonstrating locking, popping, breaking, and all the moves that define the culture. A panel of all-star judges decides who takes the cash grand prize, but Motion/Matter: All-Styles Dance Battle isn’t just a competition — it’s a showcase for the transformative power of street dance and creating motions that matter.
https://pacnyc.org/whats-on/motion-matter-all-styles-dance-battle-2026/
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the Brooklyn Nets
Support the Nets loud and in person at the Barclay Center. Feel the excitement, chant with the crowds, and get into the action! Never been to a game? This is your chance!
SPECIFIC DATE: FEBRUARY 11TH
Nets v. Pacers
100 level
Section 102, row 9, Seats 11 & 12
Starting bid
This is a pair! Make your escape into serenity at Governor’s Island’s own oasis, QC Spa. Indulge in relaxation and wellness – salt, steam, ice, heat, water – whatever works for you to reach optimal bliss.
Your 5-hour wellness experience includes all spa amenities: lush gardens, relaxation areas, sauna, and steam rooms.
Remember to bring your swimsuits.
Valid: Monday through Sunday, including holidays.
The Gift Certificate includes applicable tax.
Starting bid
SUNSET SAILING CRUISE
FOR UP TO 6 PEOPLE
Sail beautiful Jamaica Bay! Plan a private tour for up to 6 passengers to enjoy an unforgettable adventure on the water. Feel the romance as the sun sets, explore this unique estuary soaking in the salt air and wildlife, and maybe jump in for a swim.
“Steady ocean breeze and peaceful open surroundings make for fantastic sailing and some spectacular sunsets.”
Weekdays only (M-F)
Weekends excluded
Must be claimed by December 1, 2026
Starting bid
Plan a luxurious staycation at the famous and chic The Bowery Hotel. The atmospheric Queen rooms have large windows, 400 thread count bedding, down comforters, marble bathrooms with rainfall showers, turndown service, and 24 hour room service.
Feel like a celebrity in this charming and cozy hotel full of magic and possibilities!
expires 12/4/2027
Starting bid
CHRISTMAS TREE PACKAGE
Receive a hand selected 6’ Fraser Fir – the classic Christmas tree – freshly cut from a family-owned farm delivered and set up in your home. Take the stress out of the holidays and wow your family with the perfect tree!
Package includes:
6 Foot Fraser Fir Christmas Tree
Delivery
Installation
Tree Stand & Skirt
Email [email protected] to claim your tree
Expires 12/23/25
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable NYC Dinner Cruise along the stunning New York harbor on the beautiful Skyline Princess!
A leisurely 4-hour cruise around the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, and other iconic landmarks while enjoying a fabulous 3-course meal, entertainment, and spectacular views is the perfect way to celebrate a special event – or make any day one of a kind.
This is for a FRIDAY NIGHT dinner, public cruises only, vaild until Dec 1, 2026. $240 Value.
https://skylinecruises.com/nyc-dinner-cruises/
Starting bid
The Bowery Hotel’s Italian Trattoria - Gemma - invites you to a memorable dining experience!
Executive Chef Andrea Taormina is a native of Palermo, Italy, has been listed in the Michelin guide, and his inspired rustic menu uses local and seasonal ingredients.
Get ready to be tantalized!
https://theboweryhotel.com/dining/gemma/
Starting bid
In the heart of Carroll Gardens enjoy a special Italian-American meal at local favorite - Frankies 457.
From the cavatelli and meatballs to the Caesar salad and sliced ribeye, the pioneering Brooklyn restaurant serves some of New York City’s favorite Italian dishes in an irresistibly inviting atmosphere.
Choose the rustic charm of the restored stable indoors or the delightful back garden for a special night out.
https://www.frankiesspuntino.com/
Starting bid
Caviar and champagne? Charcuterie and wine?
Dine at French restaurant Buvette whose motto is: Dedicated to the enjoyment of eating and drinking.
Buvette combines the elegance of an old-world café with the relaxed feel of a neighborhood eatery.
Squeeze in at the bar, in the leafy garden tucked away, or at one of their sidewalk tables, on beautiful, tree-lined Grove Street.
Starting bid
Enjoy an extensive selection of on tap beers, bottles, beer shot combos, cocktails, and classic bar food dialed up to 11! Pulled pork tater tots, buffalo chicken mac n cheese, garlic parmesan smash burger, truffle mushroom pizza… is your mouth watering?
This neighborhood bar prides itself on old-fashioned hospitality and conviviality, earning the reputation as one of New York City’s best loved bars.
https://bleeckerstreetbarnyc.com/
Starting bid
Mayfield is a seasonal American restaurant with a focus on fresh, quality ingredients prepared in a simple yet creative way.
Mayfield Restaurant in Crown Heights, Brooklyn dishes out the perfect atmosphere for a group of friends who want to have burgers and beer while watching the game at the bar, to a group of foodies who want a luscious four course meal paired with hand-picked wines and cocktails.
Whether for dinner or brunch, you’ll have a feast at this neighborhood favorite!
Starting bid
Give the Gift of Insight and a Little Magic!
Take an inspiring and eye-opening journey through the cards – shining a light on personal energy and offering clarity on life’s biggest questions.
After the reading you will also receive photos of the card spread and a thoughtful, detailed recap of all the insights shared during the reading.
expires 12/31/2026
Starting bid
A climate-conscious marketplace that does the job better — for the planet, for people, and for small businesses.
Designed for conscious consumers, this digital gift card lets you choose from a curated collection of sustainable, zero-waste, and upcycled products that support small American businesses. Whether it's reusable home essentials, eco-friendly personal care, or planet-friendly gifts, Clozist makes it easy to shop sustainably, one product at a time.
Starting bid
Package of pro audio and DJ/MC services
Includes:
30 minute consultation
1hr setup
3hr performance
30 min strike
pro stereo audio setup:
- 2xMackie GoThump 200w, 2 wireless mics, MC service,
over 3h performance: add +$100/hr
Brooklyn, Manhattan below 14st.
Outside area: add +$25/hr travel time
not including venue, food, decorations
About Mink:
DJ Mink has been spinning for over 25 years, once opening for Jurassic 5, as former host of the legendary Battlestar Eclectica Radio on WRCT 88.3fm, and now as 10 year resident DJ of Dance New England and Barefoot Boogie, NYC's original ecstatic dance since 1982.
Starting bid
Healthcare with Heart
Brooklyn Acupuncture Project offers a well rounded and rooted community of health professionals equipped to treat the entire family through all phases of life. Acupuncture will always be at the heart of their services, but in the true spirit of holistic medicine, they aim to support health and healing in all aspects of your day to day life.
They offer Traditional Chinese Medicine herbal prescriptions as well as a variety of Energy Work and Bodywork modalities including Reiki, Gua Sha and Chinese cupping.
Get your consultation to begin your healing journey.
https://www.brooklynacupunctureproject.com/
Starting bid
Head over to the Coney Island Boardwalk to cheer on the home team!
Maimonides Park hosts this minor league baseball team with a small town feel. Mascots Sandy the Seagull and son, Pee-Wee entertain, Nathan’s hot dogs smell like summer, and cap off a night game with post-game fireworks.
Maybe catch a future NY Met in action!
• Tickets may be redeemed for any NON-PREMIUM game during the Regular 2026 Season.
Expiration Date: 09/06/2026
Starting bid
Take a trip to the beach at this highly rated seaside hotel!
The Saratoga Inn is located in the heart of Wildwood Crest, NJ, just steps away from the beach and convenient to attractions like the Wildwood Boardwalk, restaurants, and shops. Drive over to the Cape May Park & Zoo, walk through a wildlife filled marsh, ride a roller coaster, go dolphin watching, fly in a parasail - the adventure is endless.
The stay will be valid in May, June, or September (excluding weekends). Some blackout dates may apply, but I’m always flexible and more than happy to work with the winner to coordinate a convenient and enjoyable stay.
https://www.saratogawildwood.com/
Starting bid
Local artist, poet, and photographer, Martha Elliott Killian, is known for her watercolors celebrating the ocean.
Rooted in the Rockaways, between the Atlantic Ocean and Jamaica Bay, she evokes a serene beauty amid the familiar. She captures the mood, the moment, the feeling of living by the water.
Starting bid
Local artist, poet, and photographer, Martha Elliott Killian, is known for her watercolors celebrating the ocean.
Rooted in the Rockaways, between the Atlantic Ocean and Jamaica Bay, she evokes a serene beauty amid the familiar. She captures the mood, the moment, the feeling of living by the water.
Starting bid
Local artist, poet, and photographer, Martha Elliott Killian, is known for her watercolors celebrating the ocean.
Rooted in the Rockaways, between the Atlantic Ocean and Jamaica Bay, she evokes a serene beauty amid the familiar. She captures the mood, the moment, the feeling of living by the water.
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