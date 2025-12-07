New York Insight Artisan Market Raffle 2025

Join Elaine Retholtz for a five week course, to investigate all five of the spiritual powers, first learning how to notice where and when they are present and not present. You’ll work on cultivating these skillful qualities of mind and uprooting the tendencies that cloud the mind and heart.





Mondays, January 26th – March 2nd (skips President’s Day, February 16th), 2026 | 9:30am – 11:30am ET - Virtual or In Person