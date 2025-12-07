New York Insight Artisan Market Raffle 2025

Hosted by
Signed copies of: Mindful Living: a guide to the everyday magic of feng shui & Mindful Homes: create healing living spaces with mindfulness and feng shui + A set (all six colors): Amulet for the Year of the Horse 2026 In feng shui tradition, it is auspicious to carry a three-dimensional Ram with you during the Year of the Fire Horse 2026. The Ram is the best friend of the Horse and will bring protection and good luck. The Holistic Spaces 2026 Feng Shui Amulet for Protection & Luck is handmade, with eco-friendly hemp cord, using feng shui dimensions. Each amulet has been blessed by Anjie Cho.
This painting was created with Reiki, with the intention for peace and harmony for the viewer. 12”x12”, with a Mat.
Hand painted and poured aromatherapy jar candle made with shea butter, soy wax, coconut oil and essential oils. Infused with Reiki and comes with a guidebook and meditation download. Comes with a 75-Minute Private Reiki Healing Session.
Pale pink resin bead necklace with semi precious stones. This necklace features handmade translucent variation of large chunky pink resin beads hand assembled by artisans skilled in beading.
A one of a kind scarf, hand knit from artisan yarns.
A color photograph: 7 x 9 in and it is in a framed on a 13 x 16 silver frame
2 Winners Will Be Selected A personal 1:1 session to help you delve deeper into your practice. This could be to answer questions, guide a practice, have a Dharma discussion.
Experience a one-hour, personalized nature meditation session in Madison Square Park, complete with Q&A. Discover how to embark on an inner and outer adventure, grounding yourself in the beauty of the park while cultivating a deeper connection to yourself, others, and the world around you.
Your personal 1:1 Mindful Movement Class for any level, and your choice of class: strong, energy or restorative.
A personal 1:1 session to help you delve deeper into your practice. This could be to answer questions, guide a practice, have a Dharma discussion.
Enjoy a lovely lunch and a personal 1:1 session to help you delve deeper into your practice. This could be to answer questions, guide a practice, have a Dharma discussion.
A personal 1:1 session to help you delve deeper into your practice. This could be to answer questions, guide a practice, have a Dharma discussion.
Join Elaine Retholtz for a five week course, to investigate all five of the spiritual powers, first learning how to notice where and when they are present and not present. You’ll work on cultivating these skillful qualities of mind and uprooting the tendencies that cloud the mind and heart.
Mondays, January 26th – March 2nd (skips President’s Day, February 16th), 2026 | 9:30am – 11:30am ET - Virtual or In Person
As an award-winning filmmaker (Sony Innocvators Award) and producer who has worked with Madonna, Ice Cube, Oliver Stone and others. I am now supporting other fellow artist, filmmakers, and photographers, through private coaching for those who wish to explore and take their creative work, visions and projects to the next level of manifestation.
Concentrated Citrus Juice perfect for making lemonade, use in fish marinades and as a mixer.
For $10 you get 5 vintage copies of Tricycle magazine to pick up from the center. We have 70 copies for you to choose from!
A beautiful hand made silk screen artwork with buddhist inspiration on a deep, rich hand dyed wood
Handmade Stained Glass Panel Depicting a scene of nature.
Brian Simmons is a longtime teacher at New York Insight. He is a former award-winning Writer/Producer for Comedy Central and is currently a District Level administrator for a Westchester School District. Brian has pioneered the use of mindfulness in diverse educational environments, and published a chapter on Mindfulness in a college textbook on lowering school violence from Springer Publications in 2023.
