New York Insight Inc's Dharma Rhythms Raffle Spring 2025
A 1-1 session with Leslie Booker, Guiding Teacher at NYIMC
$5
A one hour mentoring session one on one with NYIMC Guiding Teacher Leslie Booker. This can be in person at NYIMC or virtual.
Mindful Journaling Class (for 4 persons)
$2
A 1-hour experience of guided meditation, mindful movement, and writing to cultivate joy (for you and 3 of your friends). This can be in person at NYIMC or virtual.
NYIMC 31 Days of Practice Event
$2
Free registration to the NYIMC 31 Days of Practice Event, virtual for the entire month of August. https://www.nyimc.org/event/31-days-of-practice-2025/
2 Tickets to Zydeco Music Event
$2
2 tickets to Let's Zydeco music event November 8th 2025 with Corey Arceneaux (Other dates can be accommodated if Nov 8 does not work) https://letszydeco.com
Reiki Session
$2
1 hour Reiki session with Joanna Williams
Reiki Session
$2
1 hour Reiki session with Margarita Prensa
Ganesha Statues Framed Photo by Tom LeGoff
$2
A framed photograph of Ganesha statues in a market in Thailand by Tom LeGoff
Small Reiki Healing Energy Painting
$2
Watercolor painting infused with Reiki to induce healing to the receiver by Fia Hatsav
Extract 48 - 2 Winners Will be Selected
$1
Expertly crafted blends derived from natural herbs and spices. Our blends are designed to promote healing, vitality, and rejuvenation. https://extract48.com
Down to Earth Dharma: Insight Meditation to Awaken the Heart
$1
Down to Earth Dharma: Insight Meditation to Awaken the Heart by Rebecca Bradshaw Signed Copy
Enneagram Typing Interview with Courtney Eller Williams
$2
In a 75 Minute Virtual session, Discovering your Type - Enneagram Typing Interview. An enneagram typing interview is designed to help you discover your Enneagram type (plus Subtype/Instinctual Sequence). Through our dynamic discussion, your core motivation (how our Type is determined) is uncovered. You'll discover the impact of your Enneatype on everything from relationships, to priorities & values, to how you show up in your everyday life. Post interview, you will receive informational material for further reflection and a 30 minute follow up call.
Guided Breathwork Sessions with Courtney Eller Williams
$2
Virtual 75 minute guided healing breathwork session. No experience is necessary. Courtney Eller Williams will teach you the breath technique, what to expect in the session and some of the benefits of this powerful practice. Next, I will guide you on a breath journey, clearing mental chatter and releasing stuck tension and energy in the process, paving the way for deep relaxation and expanded awareness.
Signed copy of both Still, in the City and Harlem Hit & Run
$1
Signed copy of both Still, in the City and Harlem Hit & Run by Angela Dews
International Vegan Cookbook Basket
$2
An assortment of international vegan cookbooks and Swedish tea towels
