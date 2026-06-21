NYJALC Charity Raffle - Harbor Lights 2026

About this raffle
Join our Charity 50/50 Raffle during the cruise!
A 50/50 Raffle is a fundraising activity in which 50% of the ticket sales are awarded as prizes to the winners, while the remaining 50% supports charitable programs and community service projects.
The prize pool will be divided among three winners as follows:
🥇 First Prize: 50% of the prize pool
🥈 Second Prize: 30% of the prize pool
🥉 Third Prize: 20% of the prize pool
20 Tickets
Join our Charity 50/50 Raffle during the cruise!
A 50/50 Raffle is a fundraising activity in which 50% of the ticket sales are awarded as prizes to the winners, while the remaining 50% supports charitable programs and community service projects.
The prize pool will be divided among three winners as follows:
🥇 First Prize: 50% of the prize pool
🥈 Second Prize: 30% of the prize pool
🥉 Third Prize: 20% of the prize pool
40 Tickets
Join our Charity 50/50 Raffle during the cruise!
A 50/50 Raffle is a fundraising activity in which 50% of the ticket sales are awarded as prizes to the winners, while the remaining 50% supports charitable programs and community service projects.
The prize pool will be divided among three winners as follows:
🥇 First Prize: 50% of the prize pool
🥈 Second Prize: 30% of the prize pool
🥉 Third Prize: 20% of the prize pool
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!