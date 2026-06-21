NYJALC Charity Raffle - Harbor Lights 2026

Join our Charity 50/50 Raffle during the cruise!

A 50/50 Raffle is a fundraising activity in which 50% of the ticket sales are awarded as prizes to the winners, while the remaining 50% supports charitable programs and community service projects.

The prize pool will be divided among three winners as follows:

🥇 First Prize: 50% of the prize pool

🥈 Second Prize: 30% of the prize pool

🥉 Third Prize: 20% of the prize pool



