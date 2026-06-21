Hosted by

New York Japanese-american Lions Club Charities Inc

About this raffle

NYJALC Charity Raffle - Harbor Lights 2026

10 Tickets
$20
This includes 10 tickets

Join our Charity 50/50 Raffle during the cruise!

A 50/50 Raffle is a fundraising activity in which 50% of the ticket sales are awarded as prizes to the winners, while the remaining 50% supports charitable programs and community service projects.

The prize pool will be divided among three winners as follows:

🥇 First Prize: 50% of the prize pool
🥈 Second Prize: 30% of the prize pool
🥉 Third Prize: 20% of the prize pool


20 Tickets
$30
This includes 20 tickets

20 Tickets
Join our Charity 50/50 Raffle during the cruise!

A 50/50 Raffle is a fundraising activity in which 50% of the ticket sales are awarded as prizes to the winners, while the remaining 50% supports charitable programs and community service projects.

The prize pool will be divided among three winners as follows:

🥇 First Prize: 50% of the prize pool
🥈 Second Prize: 30% of the prize pool
🥉 Third Prize: 20% of the prize pool



40 Tickets
$50
This includes 40 tickets

40 Tickets
Join our Charity 50/50 Raffle during the cruise!

A 50/50 Raffle is a fundraising activity in which 50% of the ticket sales are awarded as prizes to the winners, while the remaining 50% supports charitable programs and community service projects.

The prize pool will be divided among three winners as follows:

🥇 First Prize: 50% of the prize pool
🥈 Second Prize: 30% of the prize pool
🥉 Third Prize: 20% of the prize pool



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