LCDS Parents Association

Hosted by

LCDS Parents Association

About this event

New York, New York Daughter Date Dance

20600 Red Cedar Dr

Leesburg, VA 20175, USA

General Admission (per person)
$50

Includes admission for one guest to the New York, New York–themed Daughter Date Dance, featuring dancing, crafts, photo booths, and a raffle with exciting prizes.

Faculty/Staff Admission (per person)
$25

Includes admission for one guest to the New York, New York–themed Daughter Date Dance, featuring dancing, games, crafts, photo booths, and a raffle with exciting prizes.

Raffle Tickets
$5

$5 per ticket. Raffle prizes will be displayed in lobby.

Add a donation for LCDS Parents Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!