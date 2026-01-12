New York, New York Daughter Date Dance

Hosted by
Includes admission for one guest to the New York, New York–themed Daughter Date Dance, featuring dancing, games, crafts, photo booths, and a raffle with exciting prizes.
$5 per ticket. Raffle prizes will be displayed in lobby.
