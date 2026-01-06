New York Phi Chapter CPR Certification Class – Fundraiser

Join the New York Phi Chapter for an exciting and impactful CPR Certification Class Fundraiser! This hands-on training is perfect for anyone looking to gain life-saving skills while supporting a great cause.

Participants will receive CPR instruction and certification in a supportive, engaging environment led by qualified professionals. All training will be taught by a certified CPR instructor, ensuring participants receive high-quality, up-to-date instruction and proper certification.

Why Attend?

✔️ Earn official CPR certification

✔️ Practice hands-on skills with trained instructors

✔️ Support local social justice and education efforts

✔️ Enjoy light refreshments, including water, juice, and donuts

✨ Event Details:

📅 May 16, 2026

⏰ 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

📍 North Park Library

975 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

💜 Cost: $25 per participant

All proceeds support the initiatives and community service efforts of the New York Phi Chapter. Come learn, get certified, and help us make a difference—one heartbeat at a time!