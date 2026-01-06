New York Phi Chapter CPR Certification Class – Fundraiser

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About this event
Join the New York Phi Chapter for an exciting and impactful CPR Certification Class Fundraiser! This hands-on training is perfect for anyone looking to gain life-saving skills while supporting a great cause.
Participants will receive CPR instruction and certification in a supportive, engaging environment led by qualified professionals. All training will be taught by a certified CPR instructor, ensuring participants receive high-quality, up-to-date instruction and proper certification.
Why Attend?
✔️ Earn official CPR certification
✔️ Practice hands-on skills with trained instructors
✔️ Support local social justice and education efforts
✔️ Enjoy light refreshments, including water, juice, and donuts
✨ Event Details:
📅 May 16, 2026
⏰ 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
📍 North Park Library
975 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
💜 Cost: $25 per participant
All proceeds support the initiatives and community service efforts of the New York Phi Chapter. Come learn, get certified, and help us make a difference—one heartbeat at a time!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!