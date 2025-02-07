New York State Towns & Villages Court Officers Association

About the memberships

New York State Towns & Villages Court Officers Association Memberships 2026

New Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Current uniformed or civilian employees of a town or village justice court, as well as other sworn law enforcement officers from a town or village in New York State.

Renewal Membership
$45

Renews yearly on: January 1

Retiree Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: January 1

Former uniformed or civilian employees who served in a town or village justice court, as well as other sworn law enforcement officers from a town or village in New York State.

Associate Membership
$100

Renews yearly on: January 1

Open to individuals, organizations, or businesses not actively employed in law enforcement but who support the mission, goals, and objectives of the organization.

