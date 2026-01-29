New Zone Gallery Inc

New Zone Gallery Inc Memberships 2026

Regular Membership
$360

Valid until February 20, 2027

Regular members will pay $360 per year in dues. Members of greater than one year may opt to make 2 payments of $180 (payable in April and October). New Regular members are expected to host 3 shifts per month for their first 6 months of membership. Following that, all Regular members are expected to host two shifts per month and work 3 or more hours on a crew (for the sales crew that means hosting 3 shifts). If no crew work is available in a given month, members are expected to host a third shift.

Financial Hardship
$120

Valid until February 20, 2027

Eligible to be Featured Artist Portfolio on Website Outside shows May sell cards and merchandise * With MRC arrangememt only *

1/2 Regular Membership
$180

Valid until February 20, 2027

Split your membership fee in two if you have been a member for a year. April and October payments

Partial Pay-to-Not Play Memberships (PTNP)
$720

Valid until February 20, 2027

Partial PTNP: A member may choose to pay $360 in dues, plus $360 per year in lieu of hosting once a month ($720 total)

Full Pay-to-Not Play Memberships (PTNP)
$1,080

Valid until February 20, 2027

Full PTNP: A member may choose to pay $360 in dues, plus $720 in lieu of hosting at all for the year. ($1080 total)

Total Pay-to-Not Play Memberships (PTNP)
$1,500

Valid until February 20, 2027

Total PTNP: A member may choose to pay $1500 (total) in lieu of both hosting and crew work.

Legacy Membership
$360

Valid until February 20, 2027

Legacy Membership: Legacy status is designed for long term members who are unable to fully participate. Status is determined on a case-by-case basis by the MRC*. Members pay $360 in dues but are not required to host or crew.

Patron Membership - Volunteer
Free

No expiration

Patron Membership: Patron members are accepted by the Board, on a case-by-case basis. They do not show art or vote, nor are they required to host or crew. Patron Memberships are a Patron Volunteer ($0), a Patron Donor ($360) and a Patron Benefactor ($1000).

Patron Membership - Donor
$360

Valid until February 20, 2027

Patron Membership: Patron members are accepted by the Board, on a case-by-case basis. They do not show art or vote, nor are they required to host or crew. Patron Memberships are a Patron Volunteer ($0), a Patron Donor ($360) and a Patron Benefactor ($1000).

Patron Membership - Benefactor
$1,000

Valid until February 20, 2027

Patron Membership: Patron members are accepted by the Board, on a case-by-case basis. They do not show art or vote, nor are they required to host or crew. Patron Memberships are a Patron Volunteer ($0), a Patron Donor ($360) and a Patron Benefactor ($1000+).

