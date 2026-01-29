New Zone Gallery Inc Memberships 2026

Regular members will pay $360 per year in dues. Members of greater than one year may opt to make 2 payments of $180 (payable in April and October). New Regular members are expected to host 3 shifts per month for their first 6 months of membership. Following that, all Regular members are expected to host two shifts per month and work 3 or more hours on a crew (for the sales crew that means hosting 3 shifts). If no crew work is available in a given month, members are expected to host a third shift.