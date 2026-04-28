NewAldaya Lifescapes' Online Store

About this shop
Honor someone in your life with this foundational and commemorative ensemble - a brick and a butterfly.
*Limited time combo offer through 7/31/26.
Purchase a Butterfly in honor or memory of someone who means a lot to you!
Contribute to the foundational work of NewAldaya Lifescapes with a commemorative brick.
A lovely gift for you or a favorite lady in your life ($25 value). Includes:
Lindo Satin Pillowcase Rechargeable Selfie Ring Light
Lemon Lavendar hot + cold gel under eye pads – reusable
Blossom Color Changing Lip Balm
$10 off at Laurel Boutique (Cedar Falls)
A lovely gift for you or a favorite lady in your life. Includes:
Lindo Satin Pillowcase Rechargeable Selfie Ring Light
Lemon Lavendar hot + cold gel under eye pads – reusable
Blossom Color Changing Lip Balm
$10 off at Laurel Boutique (Cedar Falls)
DGN Wireless Charger
Tallow Moisturizer – Aloe + Frankincense + Myrrh + Sandalwood
$25 Cabi Gift Card (expires 5.30.36)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!