NewAldaya Lifescapes

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NewAldaya Lifescapes

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NewAldaya Lifescapes' Online Store

Commemorative Brick & Butterfly Combo
$250
Available until Jul 31

Honor someone in your life with this foundational and commemorative ensemble - a brick and a butterfly.
*Limited time combo offer through 7/31/26.

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Butterfly Purchase
$25

Purchase a Butterfly in honor or memory of someone who means a lot to you!

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Commemorative Brick
$250

Contribute to the foundational work of NewAldaya Lifescapes with a commemorative brick.

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Be Radiant Gift Bag
$20

A lovely gift for you or a favorite lady in your life ($25 value). Includes:

Lindo Satin Pillowcase Rechargeable Selfie Ring Light 

Lemon Lavendar hot + cold gel under eye pads – reusable 

Blossom Color Changing Lip Balm 

$10 off at Laurel Boutique (Cedar Falls)

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Be Radiant Gift Bag - VIP Status ($96 value)
$40

A lovely gift for you or a favorite lady in your life. Includes:

Lindo Satin Pillowcase Rechargeable Selfie Ring Light 

Lemon Lavendar hot + cold gel under eye pads – reusable 

Blossom Color Changing Lip Balm 

$10 off at Laurel Boutique (Cedar Falls)

DGN Wireless Charger 

Tallow Moisturizer – Aloe + Frankincense + Myrrh + Sandalwood 

$25 Cabi Gift Card (expires 5.30.36) 

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Add a donation for NewAldaya Lifescapes

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!