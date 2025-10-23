NewCAJE Virtual Workshops: Professional Development Online

This virtual workshop has already been held, but a recording is available for those who register.
Thoughtful, playful, storyful conversation about God, our students, and why it all matters.
Recording of The Light Lab Podcast Live Taping, with Rabbi Ed Feinstein + Eliana Light from NewCAJE16 2025.
Followed by a LIVE talk back led by Ed Feinstein.
This virtual workshop has already been held, but a recording is available for those who register.
Join Cherie Koller-Fox and friends for a live webinar to begin your Hanukkah planning.
Free Recording of workshop from NewCAJE16, 2025 with a LIVE Q&A with the Presenter John Yen, Founder of StoryJumper.
John Yen
The CEO and Co-Founder of StoryJumper, a full circle educational technology platform that empowers students and adults to become published authors and share their books with the world. With a passion for making learning joyful and meaningful, John has helped millions of students across the globe build confidence through storytelling. He brings a background in education technology and entrepreneurship—and a deep commitment to uplifting educators and inspiring lifelong learners. John received his M.S. degree from Stanford University and his B.S. degree from U.C. Berkeley.
Rob Kutner
An American comedy-writer, producer and author who has won multiple Emmys, a Peabody and a Grammy for his work on shows like The Daily Show and Conan. He studied anthropology at Princeton University and his latest book, The Jews: 5,000 Years and Counting, is a humorous survey of Jewish history.
Register for all 4 virtual workshops and pay for only 3. This includes receiving recordings of past virtual workshops if you registered after they were held.
Check individual tickets for more information.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!