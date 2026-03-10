NewCAJE17: Attendee Registration

Sunday–Wednesday (July 26–29, 2026)

Includes full conference access from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Includes all workshops, community programming, and three kosher meals per day. Does not include lodging.





This ticket option is available for those commuting to the conference or staying at a nearby hotel.





Attendees may arrange their own lodging or sign up for the NewCAJE room block. Hotel blocks will be announce closer to the conference. Attendees will be responsible for their own transportation to and from the conference.