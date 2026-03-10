NewCAJE17: Attendee Registration

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Sunday–Wednesday (July 26–29, 2026)
Includes full conference access from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Includes all workshops, community programming, and three kosher meals per day. Does not include lodging.
This ticket option is available for those commuting to the conference or staying at a nearby hotel.
Attendees may arrange their own lodging or sign up for the NewCAJE room block. Hotel blocks will be announce closer to the conference. Attendees will be responsible for their own transportation to and from the conference.
Sunday–Wednesday (July 26–29, 2026)
Includes full conference access from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, three kosher meals per day, and a double-occupancy, air-conditioned dorm room with hallway bathroom access.
Linens are NOT automatically added to this purchase. You are welcome to bring your own or purchase the linens package from the conference Extras Webpage after you register. You will receive a link to that webpage in your confirmation email.
Roommate preferences are collected in the attendee survey provided in the ticket confirmation email.
Sunday–Wednesday (July 26–29, 2026)
Includes full conference access from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, three kosher meals per day, and a single-occupancy, air-conditioned dorm room with hallway bathroom access. On-campus and walkable to all programming.
Linens are NOT automatically added to this purchase. You are welcome to bring your own or purchase the linens package from the conference Extras Webpage after you register. You will receive a link to that webpage in your confirmation email.
Friday–Wednesday (July 24–29, 2026)
Includes the Shabbat prelude and full conference access from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Includes all workshops, community programming, and three kosher meals per day. Does include 50th Anniversary Celebration programming.
Does not include lodging.
This ticket option is available for those commuting to the conference or staying at a nearby hotel.
Attendees may arrange their own lodging or sign up for the NewCAJE room block. Hotel blocks will be announce closer to the conference. Attendees will be responsible for their own transportation to and from the conference.
Friday–Wednesday (July 24–29, 2026)
Includes the Shabbat prelude and full conference access from Friday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, three kosher meals per day, and a double-occupancy, air-conditioned dorm room with hallway bathroom access. Does include 50th Anniversary Celebration programming.
Linens are NOT automatically added to this purchase. You are welcome to bring your own or purchase the linens package from the conference Extras Webpage after you register. You will receive a link to that webpage in your confirmation email.
Roommate preferences are collected in the attendee survey provided in the ticket confirmation email.
Friday–Wednesday (July 24–29, 2026)
Includes the Shabbat prelude and full conference access from Friday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, three kosher meals per day, and a single-occupancy, air-conditioned dorm room with hallway bathroom access. Does include 50th Anniversary Celebration programming.
Linens are NOT automatically added to this purchase. You are welcome to bring your own or purchase the linens package from the conference Extras Webpage after you register. You will receive a link to that webpage in your confirmation email.
Friday–Monday (July 24–27, 2026)
Includes Shabbat programming and 50th Anniversary celebration events from Friday afternoon through Monday morning, with three kosher meals per day during scheduled programming. Does not include lodging.
This ticket option is available for those commuting to the conference or staying at a nearby hotel.
Attendees may arrange their own lodging or sign up for the NewCAJE room block. Hotel blocks will be announce closer to the conference. Attendees will be responsible for their own transportation to and from the conference.
Friday–Monday (July 24–27, 2026)
Includes Shabbat programming and 50th Anniversary celebration events from Friday afternoon through Monday morning, three kosher meals per day during scheduled programming, and a double-occupancy, air-conditioned dorm room with hallway bathroom access.
Linens are NOT automatically added to this purchase. You are welcome to bring your own or purchase the linens package from the conference Extras Webpage after you register. You will receive a link to that webpage in your confirmation email.
Roommate preferences are collected in the attendee survey provided in the ticket confirmation email.
Friday–Monday (July 24–27, 2026)
Includes Shabbat programming and 50th Anniversary celebration events from Friday afternoon through Monday morning, three kosher meals per day during scheduled programming, and a single-occupancy, air-conditioned dorm room with hallway bathroom access.
Linens are NOT automatically added to this purchase. You are welcome to bring your own or purchase the linens package from the conference Extras Webpage after you register. You will receive a link to that webpage in your confirmation email.
Pick one day between Sunday–Wednesday (July 26–29, 2026)
Includes full conference access for one day between Sunday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Includes all workshops, community programming, and three kosher meals per day. Does not include lodging.
We recommend Monday or Tuesday as those days have the most programming available.
Attendees may arrange their own lodging. Attendees will be responsible for their own transportation to and from the conference.
Pick two days between Sunday–Wednesday (July 26–29, 2026)
Includes full conference access for one day between Sunday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Includes all workshops, community programming, and three kosher meals per day. Does not include lodging.
We recommend Monday and Tuesday as those days have the most programming available.
Attendees may arrange their own lodging. Attendees will be responsible for their own transportation to and from the conference.
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