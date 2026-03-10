NewCAJE17 Conference Extras Webpage

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A towel, bedsheet, blanket, pillow, and pillowcase are provided for the dorm room during the conference. This is the same for double and single occupancy and all lodging options.
Single-occupancy add-on only.
An additional day of lodging is available for attendees arriving on Saturday, July 25th, or Thursday, July 23rd, to accommodate travel plans. This should be purchased in conjunction with the other lodging options above.
Double-occupancy add-on only.
An additional day of lodging is available for attendees arriving on Saturday, July 25th, or Thursday, July 23rd, to accommodate travel plans. This should be purchased in conjunction with the other lodging options above.
Parking pass for Sunday, July 26th - Wednesday, July 29th.
This pass is required for attendees who plan to park a vehicle on campus overnight at Regis College. The pass covers overnight parking only and must be purchased in advance to ensure compliance with campus parking regulations.
Parking passes will be handed out at check-in.
Parking pass for Friday, July 24th - Wednesday, July 29th.
This pass is required for attendees who plan to park a vehicle on campus overnight at Regis College. The pass covers overnight parking only and must be purchased in advance to ensure compliance with campus parking regulations.
Parking passes will be handed out at check-in.
Single Day use Parking Pass.
This pass is required for attendees who plan to park a vehicle on campus overnight at Regis College. The pass covers overnight parking only and must be purchased in advance to ensure compliance with campus parking regulations.
Parking passes will be handed out at check-in.
This pass may be purchased twice if you need it for two days. If you require a pass for three or more days, please purchase the Conference Parking Pass or the Shabbat + Conference Parking Pass.
Parking pass for Friday, July 24th - Monday, July 27th.
This pass is required for attendees who plan to park a vehicle on campus overnight at Regis College. The pass covers overnight parking only and must be purchased in advance to ensure compliance with campus parking regulations.
Parking passes will be handed out at check-in.
If you are traveling with another family member who is not attending the conference but would like to lodge and dine with us you can purchase this ticket to include them. They are welcome to join us for evening programming.
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