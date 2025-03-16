Newington Knights Youth Football And Cheer Inc Sponsorships 2025

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Everything from Gold PLUS- Your Business Name will be the team name for one of our Flag program teams. *Limited Spots available, Secure Yours Today!
No expiration
Everything from Silver PLUS - Banner on the Football Field (3x9'), business name announced at home games.
No expiration
Everything from Bronze PLUS - Upgrade to business logo on back of participant registration shirts.
No expiration
Business Listing on Newington Knights Website AND back of participant registration shirts.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!