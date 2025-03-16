Newington Knights Youth Football And Cheer Inc

Newington Knights Youth Football And Cheer Inc

About the memberships

Newington Knights Youth Football And Cheer Inc Sponsorships 2025

Diamond
$800

No expiration

Everything from Gold PLUS- Your Business Name will be the team name for one of our Flag program teams. *Limited Spots available, Secure Yours Today!

Gold
$500

No expiration

Everything from Silver PLUS - Banner on the Football Field (3x9'), business name announced at home games.

Silver
$250

No expiration

Everything from Bronze PLUS - Upgrade to business logo on back of participant registration shirts.

Bronze
$150

No expiration

Business Listing on Newington Knights Website AND back of participant registration shirts.

