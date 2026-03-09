NewLife Northern Ireland Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Contains a baking book (Grandbaby Cakes by Jocelyn Delk Adams), cupcake design heat-resistant pot holders, a cupcake-shaped serving tray, a stuffed mouse, and a plastic storage container designed to hold cupcakes.
Starting bid
Contains 2 90x90in Exclusivo Meacla Reversible Blankets (colors: light blue and gray), and a squicky chicken.
Starting bid
Contains a glass microwave popcorn popper with popcorn kernels, a glass pumpkin, a serving tray, decorative cupcake napkins, a Hello Kitty serving bowl, a set of 4 colorful serving bowls, a teal serving plate, and more.
Starting bid
Contains a picture frame, squishy penguin, oatmeal shampoo concentrate for dogs, a blue dog leash, Christmas lights, dog poop bags, a toy wreath, and more.
Starting bid
Contains vintage cat decor, a ball with a cat design, a cat toy fishing rod, many more cat toys, a cat blanket, and more.
Starting bid
Contains a gray and white fuzzy blanket inside a Nicole Lee USA (design
London) Purse.
Starting bid
Contains an Everywhere belt bag glitter with tags.
Starting bid
Contains all types of high-quality baking pans and a baking book called Baking Gold by Jami Curl.
Starting bid
Contains a storage ottoman with a decorative pillow (word on pillow "Please Don't Sit"), a stuffed animal sloth, and a fluffy light gray blanket.
Starting bid
Contains everything you may need to start your bird house. It has many different types of bird food, a bird feeder, little candies for you, and bird-themed decor to really get into that bird-loving spirit.
Starting bid
Contains 3 decorative Christmas pillows (a Santa, red and black plaid believe pillows), cross decoration, a wood dog decoration, a lamb stuffed animal, and more.
Starting bid
A large, beautiful vase for flowers or other decorations.
Starting bid
Single item - King-sized microfiber comforter by Royal Luxe.
Starting bid
Contains the book Locust in the Sandbox by Cynthia Gray, and more inside a Mosiso purse.
Starting bid
Contains a Farery Curling Iron, a Jesus Calling devotional, Starbucks K-cups in the flavor vanilla lavender, white fuzzy socks, a hot and cold pack, a calming heat massaging weighted heating pad, and more.
Starting bid
Contains a Brighton painted poppies belt bag with tags, multiple tea flavors, a cow-designed coffee mug, sheep wool dryer balls, beautiful cards for every occasion, and more.
Starting bid
Contains a checker pattern lamp, 4 books (Taste and See by Piper, Finishing Well by Bob Buford, Bringing Heaven Here by Brad Gray, and 1100 Illustrations from the Writings of D.L. Moody), a glass microwave popcorn popper, and popcorn kernels.
Starting bid
Contains 2 woven yoga mats inside a Victoria's Secret bag.
Starting bid
Contains a cat puzzle, cat decor, cat toys, a lint roller, and more inside a quilted cat bag.
Starting bid
Contains the cutest stuffed monkeys and 2 blankets (one green and the other is a blue-gray with a fuzzy white side) in a cute basket.
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