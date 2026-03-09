Hosted by

Newlife Church Mi

About this event

Sales closed

NewLife Northern Ireland Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1370 S Winter St, Adrian, MI 49221, USA

Cupcake Baking Basket item
Cupcake Baking Basket
$20

Starting bid

Contains a baking book (Grandbaby Cakes by Jocelyn Delk Adams), cupcake design heat-resistant pot holders, a cupcake-shaped serving tray, a stuffed mouse, and a plastic storage container designed to hold cupcakes.

Cats, Blankets, and Chicken Basket item
Cats, Blankets, and Chicken Basket
$10

Starting bid

Contains 2 90x90in Exclusivo Meacla Reversible Blankets (colors: light blue and gray), and a squicky chicken.

Hosting Basket item
Hosting Basket
$25

Starting bid

Contains a glass microwave popcorn popper with popcorn kernels, a glass pumpkin, a serving tray, decorative cupcake napkins, a Hello Kitty serving bowl, a set of 4 colorful serving bowls, a teal serving plate, and more.

The Dog's Christmas List Basket item
The Dog's Christmas List Basket
$35

Starting bid

Contains a picture frame, squishy penguin, oatmeal shampoo concentrate for dogs, a blue dog leash, Christmas lights, dog poop bags, a toy wreath, and more.

Cat Basket item
Cat Basket item
Cat Basket
$25

Starting bid

Contains vintage cat decor, a ball with a cat design, a cat toy fishing rod, many more cat toys, a cat blanket, and more.

Nicole Lee Bag item
Nicole Lee Bag
$50

Starting bid

Contains a gray and white fuzzy blanket inside a Nicole Lee USA (design

London) Purse.

Lulu Lemon Basket item
Lulu Lemon Basket
$25

Starting bid

Contains an Everywhere belt bag glitter with tags.

Baking Pans Tray item
Baking Pans Tray
$50

Starting bid

Contains all types of high-quality baking pans and a baking book called Baking Gold by Jami Curl.

Stuffed Ottoman item
Stuffed Ottoman
$75

Starting bid

Contains a storage ottoman with a decorative pillow (word on pillow "Please Don't Sit"), a stuffed animal sloth, and a fluffy light gray blanket.

Bird Tray item
Bird Tray
$40

Starting bid

Contains everything you may need to start your bird house. It has many different types of bird food, a bird feeder, little candies for you, and bird-themed decor to really get into that bird-loving spirit.

Large Christmas Basket item
Large Christmas Basket
$50

Starting bid

Contains 3 decorative Christmas pillows (a Santa, red and black plaid believe pillows), cross decoration, a wood dog decoration, a lamb stuffed animal, and more.

Large Ceramic Vase item
Large Ceramic Vase
$35

Starting bid

A large, beautiful vase for flowers or other decorations.

King Microfiber Comforter item
King Microfiber Comforter
$30

Starting bid

Single item - King-sized microfiber comforter by Royal Luxe.

All Thing Yellow bag item
All Thing Yellow bag item
All Thing Yellow bag
$35

Starting bid

Contains the book Locust in the Sandbox by Cynthia Gray, and more inside a Mosiso purse.

Feel and Look Your Best Basket item
Feel and Look Your Best Basket
$50

Starting bid

Contains a Farery Curling Iron, a Jesus Calling devotional, Starbucks K-cups in the flavor vanilla lavender, white fuzzy socks, a hot and cold pack, a calming heat massaging weighted heating pad, and more.

Yellow Tray item
Yellow Tray
$45

Starting bid

Contains a Brighton painted poppies belt bag with tags, multiple tea flavors, a cow-designed coffee mug, sheep wool dryer balls, beautiful cards for every occasion, and more.

Book Tray item
Book Tray
$35

Starting bid

Contains a checker pattern lamp, 4 books (Taste and See by Piper, Finishing Well by Bob Buford, Bringing Heaven Here by Brad Gray, and 1100 Illustrations from the Writings of D.L. Moody), a glass microwave popcorn popper, and popcorn kernels.

Victoria's Secret Bag item
Victoria's Secret Bag
$15

Starting bid

Contains 2 woven yoga mats inside a Victoria's Secret bag.

Cat Bag item
Cat Bag
$25

Starting bid

Contains a cat puzzle, cat decor, cat toys, a lint roller, and more inside a quilted cat bag.

Monkey Basket item
Monkey Basket
$20

Starting bid

Contains the cutest stuffed monkeys and 2 blankets (one green and the other is a blue-gray with a fuzzy white side) in a cute basket.

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