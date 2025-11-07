Newnan Lodge No 299 PHA

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Newnan Lodge No 299 PHA

About the memberships

Masonic Dues

Master Mason
$299

Valid until April 6, 2027

Annual dues amount for Master Masons

Master Mason (Joined +55)
$284.80

Valid until April 6, 2027

Annual dues amount for Master Masons who were raised over the age of 55.

WM and Secretary Dues
$234

Valid until April 6, 2027

Reduced dues for Elected WM and Secretary

But Good Initiative
$234

Valid until April 6, 2027

Annual dues amount for Master Masons who have paid into the But Good Initiative.

But Good Initiative (Joined +55)
$169

Valid until April 6, 2027

Annual dues amount for Master Masons who have paid into the But Good Initiative and raised over the age of 55.

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