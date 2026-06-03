Newport Beach Alano Club 50th Anniversary Party

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Table - Seats 8
$400
The Big Bopper Sponsorship
$5,000
The Perks: Guaranteed premium table for 8. Maximum branding on the main event banner, prominent social media shoutouts, and special recognition from the stage. Juke box requests, and priority access to dining and malt bar.
The Perks: Guaranteed premium table for 8. Maximum branding on the main event banner, prominent social media shoutouts, and special recognition from the stage. Juke box requests, and priority access to dining and malt bar.
Rockin Robin Sponsorship
$2,500
The Perks: Guaranteed reserved seats for 4 at a prominent table. Includes logo placement on event signage, acknowledgment on the event website, and a dedicated sponsor thank-you during the evening's program. Juke box requests, and priority access to dining and malt bar.
The Perks: Guaranteed reserved seats for 4 at a prominent table. Includes logo placement on event signage, acknowledgment on the event website, and a dedicated sponsor thank-you during the evening's program. Juke box requests, and priority access to dining and malt bar.
Sock Hop Supporter
$1,000
The Perks: Guaranteed priority seating for 2. Your name or business logo will be featured on event signage and in the digital/printed program, along with a group social media thank-you. Juke box requests, and priority access to dining and malt bar.
The Perks: Guaranteed priority seating for 2. Your name or business logo will be featured on event signage and in the digital/printed program, along with a group social media thank-you. Juke box requests, and priority access to dining and malt bar.
Add a donation for The Newport Beach Alano Club, Inc.
$
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