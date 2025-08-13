Newport High School Football Touchdown Club Shop

Newport Football Shield Hoodie (Black) item
Newport Football Shield Hoodie (Black)
$45

Heavy Blend Black Hooded Sweatshirt with Front pocket.

Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X

Newport Football Shield Hoodie (Red) item
Newport Football Shield Hoodie (Red)
$45

Heavy Blend Red Hooded Sweatshirt with Front pocket.

Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X

Newport Football Shield Hoodie (Heather Grey) item
Newport Football Shield Hoodie (Heather Grey)
$45

Heavy Blend Heather Grey Hooded Sweatshirt with Front pocket.

Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X

Newport Football Shield T-shirt (Red) item
Newport Football Shield T-shirt (Red)
$25

Heavy Blend Red - 100% cotton T-shirt

Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X

Newport Football Shield T-shirt (black) item
Newport Football Shield T-shirt (black)
$25

Heavy Blend Black - 100% cotton T-shirt

Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X

Newport Football Shield T-shirt (Heather Grey) item
Newport Football Shield T-shirt (Heather Grey)
$25

Heavy Blend Heather Grey - 100% cotton T-shirt

Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X

Newport Football Hoodie (Red) item
Newport Football Hoodie (Red)
$45

Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt with Front pocket. Red with Gold Imprint Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X Red

WILL NOT ARRIVE BY 9/5

Knights Football Hoodie (White) item
Knights Football Hoodie (White)
$45

Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt with Front pocket. White with Red Imprint Sizes L, XL, 2X

Knights Football Hoodie (Red) item
Knights Football Hoodie (Red)
$45

Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt with Front pocket. Red hoodie / Gold Imprint Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X

Knights Football Hoodie (Black) item
Knights Football Hoodie (Black)
$45

Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt with Front pocket. Black hoodie / Gold Imprint Sizes S, M, L, XL

Car Wash Ticket 10-pack item
Car Wash Ticket 10-pack
$120

Clean your ride for the big game! Great gifts and holiday stocking stuffers. Individual and smaller quantities of tickets available directly from student athletes.

Game Day Gold Package (1) item
Game Day Gold Package (1)
$600

Show your Knight pride! Includes: 2 Lanyards, a Knights Hoodie, Scarf, and Hat. Popcorn & Coffee/Hot Chocolate at Home Games. 10 Car Wash Tickets and 2 Stadium Seats!

Game Day Silver Package item
Game Day Silver Package
$300

Cheer on your team with 2 Lanyards, 1 Hat and 1 Scarf. Includes Popcorn & Coffee/Hot Chocolate at Home Games and 5 Car Wash tickets!

KNIT HAT WHITE item
KNIT HAT WHITE
$15
KNIT HAT RED item
KNIT HAT RED
$15
Red LANYARD item
Red LANYARD
$5
Red and white TRUCKER HAT item
Red and white TRUCKER HAT
$35
RED TRUCKER HAT item
RED TRUCKER HAT
$35
Two tone FLATBILL HAT item
Two tone FLATBILL HAT
$35
Red FLATBILL hat item
Red FLATBILL hat
$35
Black hat item
Black hat
$35
Bead Necklaces
$1

3 for $1

LED bracelet
$2
Led Rings
$1
Cowboy hat
$10
Bandana
$3
4 glow sticks
$1
Glasses
$2
Pop snake
$1

1

Pajama Shorts item
Pajama Shorts
$25
Pajama pants with pockets item
Pajama pants with pockets
$25
Pajama pants ( no pockets) item
Pajama pants ( no pockets)
$25
Jacket
$50
Scarf
$20
Red spirit gear
$10

tutus and more!

Seat Cushion
$20
Zip up hoodie
$45
Add a donation for Newport High School Football Touchdown Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!