Hosted by

Newport Creative District

About this event

Newport Renaissance Fair 2026 Sponsorships

1101 1st St

Newport, WA 99156, USA

Knightly Ventures Sponsorship item
Knightly Ventures Sponsorship
$4,500

This is an exclusive sponsorship. There's only 1 available.
You'll receive a key to the kingdom, presented by the Knights, regular heralding during the day of the event, a large banner at the arena, multiple social media shoutouts, and recognition from the Chamber of Commerce.

Royalty item
Royalty
$1,000

Receive social media recognition, a certificate recognizing your alliance, a ringing out by the official faire Herald publicly thanking you for your faithful fealty, and a banner at the entrance to the arena with your company crest.

Nobility item
Nobility
$500

Receive social media recognition, a certificate recognizing your alliance, and a ringing out by the official faire Herald publicly thanking you for your faithful fealty.

Gentry item
Gentry
$100

Receive social media recognition and a certificate recognizing your alliance.

Villagers item
Villagers
$10

You'll receive our forever gratitude.

Add a donation for Newport Creative District

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!