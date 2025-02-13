Newport Sings

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Newport Sings

About this event

Newport Sings Summer Camp 2026

135 Pelham St

Newport, RI 02840, USA

Summer Camp General - FULL TUITION
$295

Cost for the full week including all materials and instruction

Summer Camp Community Supporter - FULL TUITION
$345

Cost for the full week plus a little extra to support families who need help affording camp and ensures we are able to support our wonderful teachers and staff.

Summer Camp Budget Friendly - FULL TUITION
$225

If your budget is feeling tight or if you have multiple kids participating.

Deposit
$50

Secure your spot by submitting your deposit. The remaining payment is due by June 1.

Additional support requested
$25

Choose this option if you would like to connect with Newport Sings staff to learn about additional support. A $25 non-refundable registration fee is required.

Add a donation for Newport Sings

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