Newport Sings Summer Camp 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Cost for the full week including all materials and instruction
Cost for the full week plus a little extra to support families who need help affording camp and ensures we are able to support our wonderful teachers and staff.
If your budget is feeling tight or if you have multiple kids participating.
Secure your spot by submitting your deposit. The remaining payment is due by June 1.
Choose this option if you would like to connect with Newport Sings staff to learn about additional support. A $25 non-refundable registration fee is required.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!