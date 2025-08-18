Newsies Production Fee & Shirt Order

The production fee is used to purchase some of the show's costumes, props, and the cast/crew show t-shirt. Previous show shirts have qualified as ALA approved Friday shirts. Thanks for being a part of this show!
Families only need to pay the production fee for one student. Any additional sibling(s) need to only order the cast/crew shirt.
Adult cast members can order the cast/crew t-shirt, if desired.
Tech Crew members can order the cast/crew t-shirt, if desired.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing