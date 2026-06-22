A young man in a newsboy cap and suspenders leaps in the air against a white background, with the "Newsies The Broadway Musical" logo prominently displayed.

Offered by

Children's Theatre Of Elgin

About this shop

Newsies Videos & Photos

New York Cast - Video item
New York Cast - Video
$30

Downloadable video of the full performance of Newsies featuring the New York cast.

0
New York Cast - Photos item
New York Cast - Photos
$25

Downloadable photos of the full performance of Newsies featuring the New York cast.

0
New York Cast - Bundle item
New York Cast - Bundle
$50

Downloadable video and photos of the full performance of Newsies featuring the New York cast.

0
Santa Fe Cast - Video item
Santa Fe Cast - Video
$30

Downloadable video of the full performance of Newsies featuring the Santa Fe cast.

0
Santa Fe Cast - Photos item
Santa Fe Cast - Photos
$25

Downloadable photos of the full performance of Newsies featuring the Santa Fe cast.

0
Santa Fe Cast - Bundle item
Santa Fe Cast - Bundle
$50

Downloadable video and photos of the full performance of Newsies featuring the Santa Fe cast.

0
I Love Newsies Video Bundle
$50

Downloadable video of the full performance of Newsies featuring both the New York and Santa Fe cast.

0
I Love Newsies Photo Bundle
$40

Downloadable photos of the full performance of Newsies featuring both the New York and Santa Fe cast.

0
The Ultimate Newsies Superfan
$85

Downloadable videos and photos of the full performance of Newsies featuring both the New York and Santa Fe casts.

0
Add a donation for Children's Theatre Of Elgin

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!