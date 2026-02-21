Newsletter Ads - NCMS Mid-South Monthly Publication

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Full Page 7.5 x 9.25
Monthly
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
Full Page 7.5 x 9.25
Quarterly (10% Discount)
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
Full Page 7.5 x 9.25
Annually (20% Discount)
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
Half Page Horizontal 7.5 x 4.25
Monthly
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
Half Page Horizontal 7.5 x 4.25
Quarterly (10% Discount)
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
Half Page Horizontal 7.5 x 4.25
Annually (20% Discount)
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
Half Page Vertical 3.625 x 9.25
Monthly
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
Half Page Vertical 3.625 x 9.25
Quarterly (10% Discount)
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
Half Page Vertical 3.625 x 9.25
Annually (20% Discount)
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
Quarter Page 4.75 x 5.625
Monthly
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
Quarter Page 4.75 x 5.625
Quarterly (10% Discount)
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
Quarter Page 4.75 x 5.625
Annual (20% Discount)
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
Business Card 3.5 x 2
Monthly
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
Business Card 3.5 x 2
Quarterly (10% Discount)
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
Business Card 3.5 x 2
Annually (20% Discount)
(10% Discount for Quarterly or 20% Annually - Please see alternate selections)
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