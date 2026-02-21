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NCMS Mid-South Chapter

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Newsletter Ads - NCMS Mid-South Monthly Publication

Full Page - Monthly Option item
Full Page - Monthly Option
$75

Full Page 7.5 x 9.25

Monthly

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Full Page - Quarterly Option item
Full Page - Quarterly Option
$202.50

Full Page 7.5 x 9.25

Quarterly (10% Discount)

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Full Page - Annual Option item
Full Page - Annual Option
$720

Full Page 7.5 x 9.25

Annually (20% Discount)

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Half Page Horizontal - Monthly Option item
Half Page Horizontal - Monthly Option
$50

Half Page Horizontal 7.5 x 4.25

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Half Page Horizontal - Quarterly Option item
Half Page Horizontal - Quarterly Option
$135

Half Page Horizontal 7.5 x 4.25

Quarterly (10% Discount)

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Half Page Horizontal - Annual Option item
Half Page Horizontal - Annual Option
$480

Half Page Horizontal 7.5 x 4.25

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Half Page Vertical - Monthly Option item
Half Page Vertical - Monthly Option
$50

Half Page Vertical 3.625 x 9.25

Monthly

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Half Page Vertical - Quarterly Option item
Half Page Vertical - Quarterly Option
$135

Half Page Vertical 3.625 x 9.25

Quarterly (10% Discount)

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Half Page Vertical - Annual Option item
Half Page Vertical - Annual Option
$480

Half Page Vertical 3.625 x 9.25

Annually (20% Discount)

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Quarter Page - Monthly Option item
Quarter Page - Monthly Option
$35

Quarter Page 4.75 x 5.625

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Quarter Page - Quarterly Option item
Quarter Page - Quarterly Option
$94.50

Quarter Page 4.75 x 5.625

Quarterly (10% Discount)

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Quarter Page - Annual Option item
Quarter Page - Annual Option
$336

Quarter Page 4.75 x 5.625

Annual (20% Discount)

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Business Card - Monthly Option item
Business Card - Monthly Option
$25

Business Card 3.5 x 2

Monthly

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Business Card - Quarterly item
Business Card - Quarterly
$67.50

Business Card 3.5 x 2

Quarterly (10% Discount)

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Business Card - Annually item
Business Card - Annually
$240

Business Card 3.5 x 2

Annually (20% Discount)

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