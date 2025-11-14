Hosted by
About this event
Full-color ad. Each ad occupies about 1/6 of a page.
The KHP Newspaper Class is proud to offer printed copies of our latest issue. Purchase your copy for $2.00 and enjoy student-written stories, interviews, artwork, and more.
The KHP Newspaper Class is proud to offer printed copies of our previous issue. Purchase your copy for $1.00 and enjoy student-written stories, interviews, artwork, and more.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!