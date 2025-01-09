Newton Main Street's Online Shop

About this shop
A collection of writings from local historian Larry Hurto focused on Newton Main Street and the Historic Downtown District in Newton, Iowa.
This coloring book with artwork by Jaci Pierce-Thomassen was commissioned by the Newton Historic Preservation Commission.
A limited number of holiday ornaments are still available. The ornament features the Jasper County Courthouse and the two veterans memorials. Perfect as a gift or addition to your own holiday décor, this ornament brings the spirit of our community right into your home.
A limited number of holiday ornaments are still available. The ornament features the H.A. Lynn Field. Perfect as a gift or addition to your own holiday décor, this ornament brings the spirit of our community right into your home.
If you would like to have your items shipped to you, please add this item to your order. This covers shipping materials and postage.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!