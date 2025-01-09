Newton Main Street

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Newton Main Street

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Newton Main Street's Online Shop

Newton Main Street's Stories from Downtown item
Newton Main Street's Stories from Downtown
$20

A collection of writings from local historian Larry Hurto focused on Newton Main Street and the Historic Downtown District in Newton, Iowa.

Images of Newton Coloring Book item
Images of Newton Coloring Book
$10

This coloring book with artwork by Jaci Pierce-Thomassen was commissioned by the Newton Historic Preservation Commission.

Deck of Playing Cards item
Deck of Playing Cards
$15
2024 Holiday Ornament item
2024 Holiday Ornament
$25

A limited number of holiday ornaments are still available. The ornament features the Jasper County Courthouse and the two veterans memorials. Perfect as a gift or addition to your own holiday décor, this ornament brings the spirit of our community right into your home.

2025 Holiday Ornament item
2025 Holiday Ornament
$25

A limited number of holiday ornaments are still available. The ornament features the H.A. Lynn Field. Perfect as a gift or addition to your own holiday décor, this ornament brings the spirit of our community right into your home.

Shipping & Handling item
Shipping & Handling
$11

If you would like to have your items shipped to you, please add this item to your order. This covers shipping materials and postage.

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