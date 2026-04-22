United Way of Effingham County

Hosted by

United Way of Effingham County

About this event

Newton Power Plant Golf Outing - Vendor Sign Up

5499 IL-130

Olney, IL 62450, USA

Team Sponsor
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A team sponsorship includes golf for four (4), green fees, cart rental, driving range usage and dinner. Drink cart and other games for purchase will be available on the course.

Tee or Green Sponsor
$300

Looking to be where the action is? Purchase this sponsorship to have your advertisement sign right on the tee or green area.

Driving Range Sponsor
$400

Advertise your business on the range! This sponsorship includes signage with your advertisement right on the driving range.

Practice Green Sponsor
$400

Advertise right at the practice green with a sign!

Lunch / Dinner Sponsor
$500

Help us feed the golfers! There will be signage at the event showcasing your support to keeping the participants fed.

Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$1,000

This is a first come first serve opportunity! Only one main sponsorship is available for the beverage cart. Don't miss your opportunity to be the one responsible for the ice cold drinks on the course!

Add a donation for United Way of Effingham County

$

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