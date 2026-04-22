Newton Power Plant Golf Outing - Vendor Sign Up

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About this event
A team sponsorship includes golf for four (4), green fees, cart rental, driving range usage and dinner. Drink cart and other games for purchase will be available on the course.
Looking to be where the action is? Purchase this sponsorship to have your advertisement sign right on the tee or green area.
Advertise your business on the range! This sponsorship includes signage with your advertisement right on the driving range.
Advertise right at the practice green with a sign!
Help us feed the golfers! There will be signage at the event showcasing your support to keeping the participants fed.
This is a first come first serve opportunity! Only one main sponsorship is available for the beverage cart. Don't miss your opportunity to be the one responsible for the ice cold drinks on the course!
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