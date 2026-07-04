Newtown Baseball 9U State Champs Silent Auction

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7 Narragansett Trail, Sandy Hook
Starting bid
Medispa Gift Bag - $350 value
Starting bid
Mike’s Car Service - Round trip service to JFK or LaGuardua Airport in a Denali or Escalade with private retired law enforcement officer - $700 value
Starting bid
Free pair of men’s or women’s shoes, from sandals to western boots, loafers to sneakers, you can find it all! Brands include BORN, Sofft, Justin Boots, Tony Lama, Double H Boots, Carolina, Chippewa, Kork-Ease, Dexter, Nurse Mates, Align, Comfortiva and Softspots - $250 value
Starting bid
Free pair of men’s or women’s shoes, from sandals to western boots, loafers to sneakers, you can find it all! Brands include BORN, Sofft, Justin Boots, Tony Lama, Double H Boots, Carolina, Chippewa, Kork-Ease, Dexter, Nurse Mates, Align, Comfortiva and Softspots - $250 value
Starting bid
5 one hour lessons - $700 value
Starting bid
Round of golf for four at Woodway Country Club in Darien - $1000 value
Starting bid
Round of golf for four at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton - $1000 value
Starting bid
Round of golf for four at Race Brook Country Club in Orange - $800 value
Starting bid
Round of golf for four at Brownson Country Club in Shelton - $600 value
Starting bid
Round of golf for four at Silvermine Golf Club in Norwalk - $600 value
Starting bid
Pitching or hitting lessons with Joe Lizza - $275
Starting bid
Portable Generator - $1,150 value
Starting bid
Aquila’s Nest Gazebo Experience - wine and food not included - $80 value
Starting bid
Aquila’s Nest Gazebo Experience - wine and food not included - $80 value
Starting bid
Michael Kors Handbag - $128 value
Starting bid
Bagel Delight, 12 bagels a month for 1 year - $240 value
Starting bid
Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones - $200 value
Starting bid
70 tokens at All Star Batting Cages in Brookfield - $125 value
Starting bid
Ring’s End painters bucket and gallon of paint - $100 value
Starting bid
One Week (+ an extra day!) of Meals Out - Marketplace, Fusion 25, Ranch Pub, Gino’s, JJ Stacks, Sugo, Taco Barn, My Place, Ellada - $450 value
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