Newtown Babe Ruth League
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Two crossed blue baseball bats with white stars are in the foreground, with a baseball in motion below them, while an eagle head and stars are in the background above the bats.

Hosted by

Newtown Babe Ruth League

About this event

Sales closed

Newtown Baseball 9U State Champs Silent Auction

Pick-up location

7 Narragansett Trail, Sandy Hook

Medispa Gift Bag item
Medispa Gift Bag
$50

Starting bid

Medispa Gift Bag - $350 value

Car Service item
Car Service
$100

Starting bid

Mike’s Car Service - Round trip service to JFK or LaGuardua Airport in a Denali or Escalade with private retired law enforcement officer - $700 value

Free Pair of Shoes (1) item
Free Pair of Shoes (1)
$30

Starting bid

Free pair of men’s or women’s shoes, from sandals to western boots, loafers to sneakers, you can find it all! Brands include BORN, Sofft, Justin Boots, Tony Lama, Double H Boots, Carolina, Chippewa, Kork-Ease, Dexter, Nurse Mates, Align, Comfortiva and Softspots - $250 value

Free Pair of Shoes (2) item
Free Pair of Shoes (2)
$30

Starting bid

Free pair of men’s or women’s shoes, from sandals to western boots, loafers to sneakers, you can find it all! Brands include BORN, Sofft, Justin Boots, Tony Lama, Double H Boots, Carolina, Chippewa, Kork-Ease, Dexter, Nurse Mates, Align, Comfortiva and Softspots - $250 value

Golf Lessons item
Golf Lessons
$150

Starting bid

5 one hour lessons - $700 value

Woodway Country Club - Round of Golf item
Woodway Country Club - Round of Golf
$400

Starting bid

Round of golf for four at Woodway Country Club in Darien - $1000 value

Rolling Hills Country Club - Round of Golf item
Rolling Hills Country Club - Round of Golf
$400

Starting bid

Round of golf for four at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton - $1000 value

Race Brook Country Club - Round of Golf item
Race Brook Country Club - Round of Golf
$200

Starting bid

Round of golf for four at Race Brook Country Club in Orange - $800 value

Brownson Country Club - Round of Golf item
Brownson Country Club - Round of Golf
$150

Starting bid

Round of golf for four at Brownson Country Club in Shelton - $600 value

Silvermine Golf Club - Round of Golf item
Silvermine Golf Club - Round of Golf
$150

Starting bid

Round of golf for four at Silvermine Golf Club in Norwalk - $600 value

Baseball Lessons with Joe Lizza item
Baseball Lessons with Joe Lizza
$75

Starting bid

Pitching or hitting lessons with Joe Lizza - $275

Portable Generator item
Portable Generator
$500

Starting bid

Portable Generator - $1,150 value

Aquila’s Nest Gazebo (1) item
Aquila’s Nest Gazebo (1)
$30

Starting bid

Aquila’s Nest Gazebo Experience - wine and food not included - $80 value

Aquila’s Nest Gazebo (2) item
Aquila’s Nest Gazebo (2)
$30

Starting bid

Aquila’s Nest Gazebo Experience - wine and food not included - $80 value

Michael Kors Handbag item
Michael Kors Handbag
$30

Starting bid

Michael Kors Handbag - $128 value

Bagel Delight item
Bagel Delight
$50

Starting bid

Bagel Delight, 12 bagels a month for 1 year - $240 value

Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones item
Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones
$75

Starting bid

Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones - $200 value

All Star Batting Cages - 70 Tokens item
All Star Batting Cages - 70 Tokens
$20

Starting bid

70 tokens at All Star Batting Cages in Brookfield - $125 value

Ring’s End item
Ring’s End
$30

Starting bid

Ring’s End painters bucket and gallon of paint - $100 value

One Week (+ an extra day!) of Meals Out item
One Week (+ an extra day!) of Meals Out
$100

Starting bid

One Week (+ an extra day!) of Meals Out - Marketplace, Fusion 25, Ranch Pub, Gino’s, JJ Stacks, Sugo, Taco Barn, My Place, Ellada - $450 value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!