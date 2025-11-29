The Wandering Library, Inc.

Hosted by

The Wandering Library, Inc.

About this event

Newtown Community Center Sip & Shop

8 Simpson St

Newtown, CT 06470, USA

Bookish Stickers item
Bookish Stickers
$1

10/$1 - Book themed stickers to decorate your happy place.

Magnetic Bookmarks item
Magnetic Bookmarks
$1

2/$1 - Never lose another bookmark with these adorable magnetic page savers.

Books Spicy, Coffee Icy Sticker item
Books Spicy, Coffee Icy Sticker
$1
Leather Heart Bookmark item
Leather Heart Bookmark
$1
Bookish Holiday Keychain item
Bookish Holiday Keychain
$1
Crocheted Bookmark item
Crocheted Bookmark
$3

Made with love by Mima's House Handmade Creations

Slap Bracelet Pencil Bookmark item
Slap Bracelet Pencil Bookmark
$8

Made with love by Mima's House Handmade Creations

Page Holder item
Page Holder
$3
Bracelets and Necklaces item
Bracelets and Necklaces
$3
Small Bookish Ornament item
Small Bookish Ornament
$5
3D Bookshelf Ornament item
3D Bookshelf Ornament
$10
Bookish Candle item
Bookish Candle
$5
Makeup Bag item
Makeup Bag
$8
Book Sleeve item
Book Sleeve
$10
Stuffed Book Sleeve Gift item
Stuffed Book Sleeve Gift
$25

Includes a book sleeve, book, page holder, magnetic bookmark, and stickers.

The Christmas Contest - Advent Novel item
The Christmas Contest - Advent Novel
$15
The Murder Mystery Advent Calendar item
The Murder Mystery Advent Calendar
$20
A Heart for Christmas - Advent Novel item
A Heart for Christmas - Advent Novel
$20
Whims of the Wicked - Advent Novel item
Whims of the Wicked - Advent Novel
$20
Paperback Book item
Paperback Book
$15
Hardcover Book item
Hardcover Book
$25
Book Lover's Gift Bag item
Book Lover's Gift Bag
$15

Includes; novelty socks, candle, leather bookmark, holiday ornament, and keychain.

Book Lover's Gift Basket item
Book Lover's Gift Basket
$35

Includes: tote bag, makeup bag, glass cup, novelty socks, metal bookmark, magnetic bookmark, wooden page holder, keychain, stickers, and a candle.

Deluxe Book Lover's Gift Basket item
Deluxe Book Lover's Gift Basket
$50

Includes: book, tote bag, makeup bag, glass cup, novelty socks, metal bookmark, magnetic bookmark, wooden page holder, keychain, stickers, and a candle.

Mystery Read Gift item
Mystery Read Gift
$20

Wrapped paperback book with stickers, bookmark, pin, notepad, pen, and treats.

Add a donation for The Wandering Library, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!