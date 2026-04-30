Newtown School and Community Association's Memberships and Sponsorships

Offered by
Renews yearly on: July 1
Neighbor Sponsors help us expand our reach and strengthen our impact. Your contribution supports youth activities, educational programming, and community engagement efforts.
Community Sponsors play an important role in helping us build a strong foundation. Your support helps fund basic programs, community outreach, and small-scale events that bring people together.
Legacy Sponsors make a lasting impact on the future of NSCA. Your generosity helps fund larger initiatives such as community events, enrichment programs, and resource development.
Legacy Sponsors make a lasting impact on the future of NSCA. Your generosity helps fund larger initiatives such as community events, enrichment programs, and resource development. Available until July 1, 2027
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