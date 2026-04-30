Newtown School and Community Association

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Newtown School and Community Association

Newtown School and Community Association's Memberships and Sponsorships

Membership
$10

Renews yearly on: July 1

Neighbor Sponsor
$100

Neighbor Sponsors help us expand our reach and strengthen our impact. Your contribution supports youth activities, educational programming, and community engagement efforts.

Community Sponsor
$250

Community Sponsors play an important role in helping us build a strong foundation. Your support helps fund basic programs, community outreach, and small-scale events that bring people together.

Legacy Sponsor
$500

Legacy Sponsors make a lasting impact on the future of NSCA. Your generosity helps fund larger initiatives such as community events, enrichment programs, and resource development.

Founding Sponsor
$1,000

Legacy Sponsors make a lasting impact on the future of NSCA. Your generosity helps fund larger initiatives such as community events, enrichment programs, and resource development. Available until July 1, 2027

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