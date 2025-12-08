Next GEN Career Fair Day

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About this event
Meet Your Future Workforce
We are hosting an intentional job fair designed to connect companies with motivated young talent preparing to launch their careers in construction.
Join us for an exclusive opportunity to:
• Interview students currently enrolled in our Construction Internship Program
• Meet high-school seniors exploring a future in construction
• Identify apprenticeships, entry-level hires, and future pipeline talent
• Build meaningful connections with educators and workforce partners
Be part of shaping the next generation of the construction industry.
Register today to reserve your interview space and meet these ready-to-work candidates.
Give your students a head start in their future!
We are hosting a career-focused job fair where students can:
• Meet real industry partners in construction
• Explore career paths, apprenticeships & training opportunities
• Learn about jobs that offer growth, stability, and hands-on experience
• Speak directly with employers looking to hire young talent
This event is designed for:
• Seniors exploring post-graduation options
• Students in construction, STEM, or career-tech programs
• Any student interested in learning about careers in the trades
Sign up your school to participate and help students discover what’s possible.
We are looking for 3 Sponsors to help sponsor lunch during the event.
Construct My Future is also accepting donations to help support the Construct My Future Internship Program.
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