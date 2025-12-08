Next GEN Career Fair Day

Meet Your Future Workforce

We are hosting an intentional job fair designed to connect companies with motivated young talent preparing to launch their careers in construction.





Join us for an exclusive opportunity to:

• Interview students currently enrolled in our Construction Internship Program

• Meet high-school seniors exploring a future in construction

• Identify apprenticeships, entry-level hires, and future pipeline talent

• Build meaningful connections with educators and workforce partners





Be part of shaping the next generation of the construction industry.

Register today to reserve your interview space and meet these ready-to-work candidates.