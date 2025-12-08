Construct My Future

Hosted by

Construct My Future

About this event

Next GEN Career Fair Day

Eastern Oklahoma County Area Vocational College

4601 N Choctaw Rd, Choctaw, OK 73020, USA

Clients and Industry Partners (students do not sign up here)
Free

Meet Your Future Workforce

We are hosting an intentional job fair designed to connect companies with motivated young talent preparing to launch their careers in construction.


Join us for an exclusive opportunity to:

• Interview students currently enrolled in our Construction Internship Program

• Meet high-school seniors exploring a future in construction

• Identify apprenticeships, entry-level hires, and future pipeline talent

• Build meaningful connections with educators and workforce partners


Be part of shaping the next generation of the construction industry.

Register today to reserve your interview space and meet these ready-to-work candidates.

Schools (teachers please sign up school and students)
Free

Give your students a head start in their future!


We are hosting a career-focused job fair where students can:

• Meet real industry partners in construction

• Explore career paths, apprenticeships & training opportunities

• Learn about jobs that offer growth, stability, and hands-on experience

• Speak directly with employers looking to hire young talent


This event is designed for:

• Seniors exploring post-graduation options

• Students in construction, STEM, or career-tech programs

• Any student interested in learning about careers in the trades


Sign up your school to participate and help students discover what’s possible.

Lunch Sponsorship
$1,500

We are looking for 3 Sponsors to help sponsor lunch during the event.

Construct My Future Donation
$100

Construct My Future is also accepting donations to help support the Construct My Future Internship Program.

Add a donation for Construct My Future

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!