Next Generation Empowerher's 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Bath & Body Works “Love” Gift Basket – Valued at $250
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this luxurious Bath & Body Works “Love” Gift Basket, thoughtfully curated to delight the senses and elevate everyday moments. Valued at $250, this beautiful collection features a variety of signature body care and home fragrance favorites designed to inspire relaxation, confidence, and joy.
From rich, hydrating body creams and refreshing fine fragrance mists to soothing candles and aromatic essentials, each item is crafted with Bath & Body Works’ renowned quality and irresistible scents. Whether you’re treating yourself or someone special, this basket is the perfect way to celebrate love, self-care, and indulgence.
Generously donated by Bath & Body Works, this gift set is ideal for anyone who appreciates premium fragrance and spa-like experiences at home.
Bid now for your chance to pamper yourself while supporting a powerful cause—empowering young women through education and opportunity.
Starting bid
Chatterbus Mobile Therapy Experience – Valued at $400+
Give the gift of growth, confidence, and joyful learning with this unique Chatterbus Mobile Therapy Experience, valued at $400+. Chatterbus on the Go is Arkansas’ first and only mobile speech therapy service, bringing expert care directly to children in a fun, engaging, and interactive environment.
This one-of-a-kind experience goes beyond traditional therapy by combining speech-language development with creativity and play. Inside the vibrant and welcoming Chatterbus, children participate in enriching activities designed to enhance communication skills, build social confidence, and support overall development—all in a setting that feels exciting, safe, and inspiring.
From speech-language therapy to social skills and group engagement, Chatterbus creates a nurturing space where children can learn, grow, and thrive while having fun.
Generously donated by Chatterbus, this experience is perfect for families seeking innovative, child-centered support services.
Place your bid today and invest in a child’s voice, confidence, and future—while supporting the mission of empowering the next generation.
Starting bid
Clear Trace Mobile DNA Testing Experience – Valued at $299+
Gain clarity, confidence, and peace of mind with this convenient Clear Trace Mobile DNA Testing Experience, valued at $299+. Designed for ease and discretion, Clear Trace brings professional DNA testing services directly to you—eliminating the need for travel and providing a seamless, on-site experience.
With a commitment to accuracy and reliability, Clear Trace utilizes advanced testing methods to deliver precise and dependable results you can trust. Whether you are seeking answers for personal knowledge or important life decisions, this service provides the clarity you deserve.
Privacy is paramount. Clear Trace ensures strict confidentiality, handling all genetic information with the highest level of care and professionalism in accordance with industry standards.
Generously donated by Clear Trace Mobile Lab, this experience offers both convenience and confidence in one essential service.
Place your bid today for trusted answers—while supporting a powerful cause that empowers the next generation of young women.
Starting bid
Clear Trace Early Gender Reveal Experience – Valued at $199 Celebrate one of life’s most exciting moments with the Clear Trace Early Gender Reveal Experience, valued at $199. This innovative service allows expectant parents to discover their baby’s gender early—through a simple, non-invasive blood test that can be performed as early as 9 weeks into pregnancy. With advanced technology and trusted expertise, Clear Trace delivers highly accurate and reliable results, giving you and your loved ones a meaningful glimpse into your baby’s journey sooner than traditional methods allow. Whether you’re planning an intimate reveal or a grand celebration, this experience adds a special touch to your pregnancy milestone. Designed with convenience and care in mind, Clear Trace provides a seamless and professional process, ensuring comfort, privacy, and confidence every step of the way. Generously donated by Clear Trace Mobile Lab, this experience is perfect for growing families ready to celebrate new beginnings. Place your bid today and be part of a beautiful moment—while supporting the empowerment and future of the next generation.
Starting bid
Two Looks Photo Shoot with Ebonie Banks – Valued at $250 Capture your beauty, confidence, and unique story with this exclusive Two Looks Photo Shoot experience by the talented local photographer, Ebonie Banks. Valued at $250, this professional session offers a personalized and creative approach to photography, allowing you to express two distinct styles or moods in one unforgettable experience. Known for her eye for detail and ability to bring out the best in every subject, Ebonie Banks creates a comfortable and empowering environment where your vision comes to life. Whether you’re looking for elegant portraits, bold editorial vibes, or timeless keepsakes, this session is designed to highlight your individuality and leave you with stunning, high-quality images. Perfect for personal branding, special occasions, or simply celebrating yourself, this experience is more than a photo shoot—it’s a moment to feel seen, confident, and beautifully captured. Place your bid today and invest in a timeless experience—while supporting the empowerment and future of the next generation.
Starting bid
First Tee Central Arkansas Summer Camp Experience – Valued at $200
Give a young person the opportunity to grow, learn, and thrive with this First Tee Central Arkansas Summer Camp Experience.
Designed to build both athletic ability and character, this program introduces youth to the game of golf while developing essential life skills such as confidence, discipline, and leadership.
Participants will enjoy hands-on instruction in core golf techniques—including putting, chipping, and full swing—while also engaging in fun, interactive activities that promote teamwork and personal growth.
Each day is filled with learning, encouragement, and connection, creating a well-rounded and memorable experience. Perfect for beginners and developing players alike, this camp goes beyond the game—helping shape future leaders on and off the course.
Place your bid today and invest in a child’s development, confidence, and future success.
Starting bid
Sign Gypsies Custom Yard Greeting – Valued up to $115
Make any celebration unforgettable with a custom yard greeting from Sign Gypsies! This fun and eye-catching experience includes a personalized display designed to celebrate birthdays, milestones, achievements, or special occasions in a bold and memorable way.
Your package includes custom phrase design, delivery, professional setup, and next-day pickup—making it a completely hassle-free experience. With vibrant graphics and personalized details such as names and ages, your celebration will stand out and leave a lasting impression. Perfect for surprising a loved one or elevating your next event, this service brings joy right to your front yard.
Bid now to create a moment worth celebrating—while supporting an empowering cause.
Starting bid
Zales Diamond Solitaire Bracelet – Valued at $195
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your jewelry collection with this stunning Zales Diamond Solitaire Chain Bracelet. Featuring a 1/4 CT lab-grown diamond set in sleek sterling silver, this piece offers the perfect balance of sophistication and everyday wearability.
Crafted with precision and designed to sparkle, this bracelet is ideal for gifting or treating yourself to something special. Whether worn alone for a minimalist look or layered for added glamour, it’s a versatile accessory that enhances any style.
Beautifully presented and backed by the trusted Zales name, this piece is a lasting symbol of elegance and refinement.
Place your bid today and take home a piece of luxury—while supporting the next generation of empowered young women.
Starting bid
75” Philips 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Google TV – A Premium Entertainment Experience - Valued at $900. Transform your home into the ultimate entertainment destination with this stunning 75” Philips 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. Designed for immersive viewing, this large-screen television delivers crystal-clear picture quality, vibrant colors, and exceptional detail—bringing your favorite movies, shows, and sports to life like never before. Powered by Google TV, you’ll enjoy seamless access to all your favorite streaming platforms, apps, and live content in one intuitive interface. From Netflix and YouTube to Disney+ and more, everything you love is right at your fingertips. Whether you’re hosting game night, enjoying a movie marathon, or upgrading your living space, this TV offers both cutting-edge technology and modern style. It’s the perfect addition to any home—or an unforgettable gift for someone special. Generously donated by Best Buy, this premium item is one you don’t want to miss. Place your bid today for a next-level viewing experience—while supporting a meaningful cause that empowers the next generation.
Starting bid
Jones & Son Fine Jewelry Necklace (Gold) – Valued at $800
Elevate your style with this exquisite necklace from Jones & Son Fine Jewelry, valued at $800. With over 35 years of trusted craftsmanship, Jones & Son is known for delivering timeless pieces that combine elegance, quality, and sophistication.
This beautifully designed necklace features a modern yet classic aesthetic, making it the perfect accessory for both everyday wear and special occasions. Whether you’re gifting someone special or adding a signature piece to your own collection, this necklace offers lasting beauty and refined luxury.
Crafted with precision and designed to shine, it’s more than jewelry—it’s a statement.
Bid now to own a stunning piece of fine jewelry while supporting the empowerment of the next generation.
Starting bid
Jones & Son Fine Jewelry Necklace (Silver) – Valued at $800
Add timeless elegance to your collection with this stunning silver necklace from Jones & Son Fine Jewelry, valued at $800. Known for exceptional quality and over three decades of expertise, Jones & Son delivers pieces that are both sophisticated and enduring.
This necklace features a sleek, modern design accented with brilliant detailing, making it perfect for layering or wearing as a standout piece on its own. Its versatility allows it to effortlessly complement both casual and formal looks.
Whether given as a meaningful gift or worn as a personal statement, this piece is designed to shine for years to come. Place your bid today and take home refined luxury—while supporting a meaningful cause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!