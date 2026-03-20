Next Generation Empowerher's 2026 Silent Auction

Chatterbus Mobile Therapy Experience – Valued at $400+

Give the gift of growth, confidence, and joyful learning with this unique Chatterbus Mobile Therapy Experience, valued at $400+. Chatterbus on the Go is Arkansas’ first and only mobile speech therapy service, bringing expert care directly to children in a fun, engaging, and interactive environment.

This one-of-a-kind experience goes beyond traditional therapy by combining speech-language development with creativity and play. Inside the vibrant and welcoming Chatterbus, children participate in enriching activities designed to enhance communication skills, build social confidence, and support overall development—all in a setting that feels exciting, safe, and inspiring.

From speech-language therapy to social skills and group engagement, Chatterbus creates a nurturing space where children can learn, grow, and thrive while having fun.

Generously donated by Chatterbus, this experience is perfect for families seeking innovative, child-centered support services.

Place your bid today and invest in a child’s voice, confidence, and future—while supporting the mission of empowering the next generation.