Communities In Schools Of Richmond Inc

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Communities In Schools Of Richmond Inc

About this raffle

Raffle: Next Starts Now

Richmond Flying Squirrels Private Box
$25

Win a VIP ballpark experience at brand-new CarMax Park with a group suite for up to 24 people!


Enjoy amazing views of the game from the suite's indoor and outdoor seating with climate control. Also includes a $500 stipend for catered food and drink, and 2 VIP parking passes!


The winner will book the home game of their choice:

  • Saturday, June 13, 7pm vs Harrisburg Senators
  • Wednesday, June 24, 7pm vs Akron RubberDucks


This raffle prize is generously donated by our friends at Estes!

Bourbon Basket
$10

Take home a selection of premium bourbons ranging from local craft favorites to rare collectors' bottles. Plus, enjoy a Premium Tasting for up to four people at Reservoir Distillery in Scotts Addition.


Bottles include:

  • Old Louisville Whiskey Co. (750ml)
  • Ironclad (375ml)
  • Buffalo Trace (750ml)
  • Basil Hayden (750ml)
  • Bulleit (750ml)
  • Reservoir (375ml)
  • Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch (750ml)
  • Stagg (750ml)
  • Widow Jane Paradigm Rye (750ml)
  • Virginia Distillery Co. Courage & Conviction (750ml)

This raffle prize is generously donated by our friends at Reservoir Distillery and members of our Board of Directors!

RVA Museum Bundle
$10

Win annual memberships to Richmond's essential museums:

  • The Valentine
  • Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
  • Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens
  • The Science Museum of Virginia
  • Children's Museum of Richmond
Artwork by Alfonso Pérez Acosta
$10

Take home a framed original from the artist's Seeds Of Trust collection.


Acrylic, ink and spray paint on acrylic sheets.


Artist Statement:

"I wanted to concentrate my work on the idea of trust. When I met with the scholars at Binford Middle School we reflected on this concept. I realized how their hands could actually be symbols of trust, specifically in an educational process.


With this in mind I created 4 mandalas, each of them involving the hands of a scholar, plants, splattered colors and the seed of a fruit or flower in the middle of every composition. These mandalas were installed on the wall [at the RVA Kids First Collaborative, which houses the offices of CIS and other nonprofits centered on children's education and growth] and surrounded with spray paint in a way that they seem expand and connecting to one another. The invitation is to think about trust in education as a delicate and powerful energy, that with the right support and attention it can grow and multiply."


Alfonso Pérez Acosta is a Colombian artist living and working in Richmond, Virginia. With a formation in Fine Arts and a Master’s in Education, his practice sits at the intersection of art and education, employing multimedia languages in a variety of community-based projects, with a special interest in contemporary drawing and healing practices.


CIS is also lucky to have Alfonso on our school-based team as a site coordinator at Cardinal Elementary School!

Sting at the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
$10

Win 2 tickets to the show on Monday, May 25, at 8:00pm.


Tickets are for two seats in a 200-tier section; exact seat numbers TBA. Tickets may not be re-sold.


This raffle prize is generously donated by our friends at Allianz Partners!

The Black Keys at the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
$10

Win 2 tickets to the show on Saturday, August 1, at 7:30pm.


Tickets are for two seats in a 200-tier section; exact seat numbers TBA. Tickets may not be re-sold.


This raffle prize is generously donated by our friends at Allianz Partners!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!