Raffle: Next Starts Now

Take home a framed original from the artist's Seeds Of Trust collection.





Acrylic, ink and spray paint on acrylic sheets.





Artist Statement:

"I wanted to concentrate my work on the idea of trust. When I met with the scholars at Binford Middle School we reflected on this concept. I realized how their hands could actually be symbols of trust, specifically in an educational process.





With this in mind I created 4 mandalas, each of them involving the hands of a scholar, plants, splattered colors and the seed of a fruit or flower in the middle of every composition. These mandalas were installed on the wall [at the RVA Kids First Collaborative, which houses the offices of CIS and other nonprofits centered on children's education and growth] and surrounded with spray paint in a way that they seem expand and connecting to one another. The invitation is to think about trust in education as a delicate and powerful energy, that with the right support and attention it can grow and multiply."





Alfonso Pérez Acosta is a Colombian artist living and working in Richmond, Virginia. With a formation in Fine Arts and a Master’s in Education, his practice sits at the intersection of art and education, employing multimedia languages in a variety of community-based projects, with a special interest in contemporary drawing and healing practices.





CIS is also lucky to have Alfonso on our school-based team as a site coordinator at Cardinal Elementary School!