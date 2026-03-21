Cre8tive Alignment Network

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Cre8tive Alignment Network

About this event

Next Steps Forward: FromMission To Collective Impact

1533 Lewis St

Indianapolis, IN 46202, USA

Early Bird
$15.50
Available until Jun 5

Enjoy early purchase ticket prices with access to the full program all main activities until June 5th!! Ticket price includes culinary offerings and beverages. Free parking available on non-reserved spots.



No refunds after ticket purchase.

RSVP
$20

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to all areas. Ticket price includes culinary offerings and beverages. Free parking available on non-reserved spots.



No refunds after ticket purchase.

Add a donation for Cre8tive Alignment Network

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!