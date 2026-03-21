Next Steps Forward: FromMission To Collective Impact

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About this event
Enjoy early purchase ticket prices with access to the full program all main activities until June 5th!! Ticket price includes culinary offerings and beverages. Free parking available on non-reserved spots.
No refunds after ticket purchase.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to all areas. Ticket price includes culinary offerings and beverages. Free parking available on non-reserved spots.
No refunds after ticket purchase.
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