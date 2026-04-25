🍷 Next Stop: May Happy Hour @ Salotto.nyc with Francesco Cerruti

Following the success of our April gathering, we continue our journey through NYC’s finest Italian venues. This month, we gather at Salotto.nyc for our signature "Soft Networking" appointment.





Salotto is more than a venue; it is a dedicated hub for cultural research and production, founded by NYC-based Italian creative professionals. It serves as the perfect backdrop for our mission: to create a space where the Italian innovation ecosystem can truly connect and collaborate.









We are thrilled to host a special guest: Francesco Cerruti, Managing Director of the Italian Tech Alliance. As the leading association for venture capital, innovation, and tech growth in Italy,





Event Details:

When: Thursday, May 28th | 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Where: Salotto.nyc, 84 Withers St FL1, Brooklyn 11211

The Experience: Authentic Italian aperitivo culture in a relaxed, professional atmosphere.

The Ticket: Your registration includes both drinks and authentic Italian bites.





The Goal

Whether you are a tech innovator, a professional, or a student, our "Knowledge-First" approach ensures a fluid networking environment where the Italian spirit meets New York’s drive.

Space is limited to 80 guests to ensure a quality experience. Secure your spot now!