#NEXTGEN Philly-PEAL/PEAC Conference

450 S Easton Rd

Glenside, PA 19038, USA

Conference registration for Professionals
$100

Conference registration fee for Professionals

Education Enthusiast Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsorship to provide networking opportunities for families during and after the conference at special networking events.

Access Advocate Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor the afternoon panel discussion.

Dedicated Donor Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the artists with disabilities who will share their talents at the conference.

Ability Advancer Sponsor
$250

Sponsor the Patricia Creegan Award event to honor an individual who makes a difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities.

PEAC Conference 1/4-page advertisement
$25

1/4 page of an 8 1/2x11 page, must be print ready. (With one inch margins the size is approximately 3.25 X 4.5.)

PEAC Conference 1/2-page advertisement
$50

1/2 page of an 8 1/2 x 11 page, must be print ready (With one inch margins the size is approximately 6.5 X 4.5.)

PEAC Conference full page advertisement
$100

8 1/2 x 11 page, must be print-ready. (With one inch margins the size is approximately 6 1/2 x 9.)

Presenter (Panel or Session)
Free

Presenter (Panel member or Session) at the #NEXTGEN Conference

