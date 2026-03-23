NextPoint Home Development Multi-County Cornhole Tournament

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As the top sponsor, the Cornfusion Sponsor receives premier recognition and exclusive benefits throughout the entire tournament series, including:
• Large logo on banners displayed in every county
• Social media promotion throughout the tournament series
• Logo featured in email signatures for 12 months (with link to your website)
• 1 team entry in your county tournament
• 1 team entry in the finals
• Logo featured on a custom set of cornhole boards & bags
• Boards & bags used at tournaments across all counties
• Boards & bags yours to keep after the events
• Large logo on official event t-shirts
As an Airmail Sponsor, you’ll receive strong visibility and engagement throughout the tournament series, including:
• Medium logo on banners displayed in every county
• Social media promotion throughout the tournament series
• 1 team entry in your county tournament
• 1 team entry in the finals
• Logo featured on a custom set of cornhole boards & bags
• Boards & bags used at tournaments across all counties
• Boards & bags yours to keep after the events
• Medium logo on official event t-shirts
As a Nothing But Hole Sponsor, you’ll receive great visibility throughout the tournament series, including:
• Logo featured on a custom set of cornhole boards & bags
• Boards & bags used at tournaments across all counties
• Boards & bags yours to keep after the events
• Small logo on official event t-shirts
As a Flip & Toss Sponsor, your brand will be seen throughout the tournament series, including:
• Name on official event t-shirts
• Featured across all tournament counties
• High visibility throughout the entire series
As a Hydration Sponsor, your brand will be showcased in a fun and practical way, including:
• Logo on 75 water bottles
• Distributed at your chosen county tournament
• Great community visibility at an affordable level
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