NextPoint Home Development

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NextPoint Home Development

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NextPoint Home Development Multi-County Cornhole Tournament

Cornfusion Sponsor item
Cornfusion Sponsor
$5,000

As the top sponsor, the Cornfusion Sponsor receives premier recognition and exclusive benefits throughout the entire tournament series, including:

• Large logo on banners displayed in every county
• Social media promotion throughout the tournament series
• Logo featured in email signatures for 12 months (with link to your website)
• 1 team entry in your county tournament
• 1 team entry in the finals
• Logo featured on a custom set of cornhole boards & bags
• Boards & bags used at tournaments across all counties
• Boards & bags yours to keep after the events
• Large logo on official event t-shirts

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Airmail Sponsor item
Airmail Sponsor
$2,000

As an Airmail Sponsor, you’ll receive strong visibility and engagement throughout the tournament series, including:

• Medium logo on banners displayed in every county
• Social media promotion throughout the tournament series
• 1 team entry in your county tournament
• 1 team entry in the finals
• Logo featured on a custom set of cornhole boards & bags
• Boards & bags used at tournaments across all counties
• Boards & bags yours to keep after the events
• Medium logo on official event t-shirts

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Nothing But Hole Sponsor item
Nothing But Hole Sponsor
$500

As a Nothing But Hole Sponsor, you’ll receive great visibility throughout the tournament series, including:

• Logo featured on a custom set of cornhole boards & bags
• Boards & bags used at tournaments across all counties
• Boards & bags yours to keep after the events
• Small logo on official event t-shirts

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Flip & Toss Sponsor item
Flip & Toss Sponsor
$250

As a Flip & Toss Sponsor, your brand will be seen throughout the tournament series, including:

• Name on official event t-shirts
• Featured across all tournament counties
• High visibility throughout the entire series

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Hydration Sponsor item
Hydration Sponsor
$50

As a Hydration Sponsor, your brand will be showcased in a fun and practical way, including:

• Logo on 75 water bottles
• Distributed at your chosen county tournament
• Great community visibility at an affordable level

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