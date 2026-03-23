NextPoint Home Development Multi-County Cornhole Tournament

As the top sponsor, the Cornfusion Sponsor receives premier recognition and exclusive benefits throughout the entire tournament series, including:

• Large logo on banners displayed in every county

• Social media promotion throughout the tournament series

• Logo featured in email signatures for 12 months (with link to your website)

• 1 team entry in your county tournament

• 1 team entry in the finals

• Logo featured on a custom set of cornhole boards & bags

• Boards & bags used at tournaments across all counties

• Boards & bags yours to keep after the events

• Large logo on official event t-shirts