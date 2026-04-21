NextStep's Community Celebrity Chili Cook-off

About this event
Fort Wayne 46804
Ticket Includes:
• Chili tasting from 15 local businesses, restaurants, and organizations
• Three (3) voting tokens for the People’s Choice Award
• Entry into the Flannel Contest, dress in your best flannel fit (chance to win $50)
• Access to live music and event entertainment
• Access to venue activities including mechanical bull riding, axe throwing, and darts
• Entry to the silent auction and 50/50 raffle
• Bar and drinks available for purchase through Knockin’ Boots Saloon
• 21+ event
Ticket Includes:
• Chili tasting from 15 local businesses, restaurants, and organizations
• Three (3) voting tokens for the People’s Choice Award
• Entry into the Flannel Contest, dress in your best flannel fit (chance to win $50)
• Access to live music and event entertainment
• Access to venue activities including mechanical bull riding, axe throwing, and darts
• Entry to the silent auction and 50/50 raffle
• Bar and drinks available for purchase through Knockin’ Boots Saloon
• 21+ event
$
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