NextStep's Community Celebrity Chili Cook-off

Ticket Includes:

• Chili tasting from 15 local businesses, restaurants, and organizations

• Three (3) voting tokens for the People’s Choice Award

• Entry into the Flannel Contest, dress in your best flannel fit (chance to win $50)

• Access to live music and event entertainment

• Access to venue activities including mechanical bull riding, axe throwing, and darts

• Entry to the silent auction and 50/50 raffle

• Bar and drinks available for purchase through Knockin’ Boots Saloon

• 21+ event