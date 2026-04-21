Nextstep Fort Wayne Paralysis Recovery Center

Hosted by

Nextstep Fort Wayne Paralysis Recovery Center

About this event

NextStep's Community Celebrity Chili Cook-off

Knockin' Boots Saloon 6115 W Jefferson Blvd

Fort Wayne 46804

Early Bird General Admission
$15
Available until Sep 11

Ticket Includes:

• Chili tasting from 15 local businesses, restaurants, and organizations

• Three (3) voting tokens for the People’s Choice Award

• Entry into the Flannel Contest, dress in your best flannel fit (chance to win $50)

• Access to live music and event entertainment

• Access to venue activities including mechanical bull riding, axe throwing, and darts

• Entry to the silent auction and 50/50 raffle

• Bar and drinks available for purchase through Knockin’ Boots Saloon

•  21+ event

General Admission
$25

Ticket Includes:

• Chili tasting from 15 local businesses, restaurants, and organizations

• Three (3) voting tokens for the People’s Choice Award

• Entry into the Flannel Contest, dress in your best flannel fit (chance to win $50)

• Access to live music and event entertainment

• Access to venue activities including mechanical bull riding, axe throwing, and darts

• Entry to the silent auction and 50/50 raffle

• Bar and drinks available for purchase through Knockin’ Boots Saloon

•  21+ event

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