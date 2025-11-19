North Fulton Area Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc

Hosted by

North Fulton Area Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc

About this event

Women of Purpose Luncheon

Country Club of Roswell

2500 Club Springs Dr, Roswell, GA 30076, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$65
Available until Dec 31

Only 10 available! Be the first to secure your seat for our 2026 celebration at this exclusive rate.

General Admission
$75
Bethune Community Partner Table
$1,000

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Celebrate excellence from the best seats in the room. This package offers premier seating for 10 at a reserved table. Your experience begins with an exclusive VIP Reception, offering an intimate opportunity to connect with our distinguished honorees and dignitaries before the luncheon begins.

Bethune Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 1 complimentary vendor table, 2 Women of Purpose tickets, company name and logo on promo video & social, digital presence, recognized as Bethune Sponsor during event, company name and logo listed in program and certificate, and 2 full-page ad in the Women of Purpose digital souvenir flipbook.

Height Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 Women of Purpose tickets, company name and logo on promo video & social, digital presence, recognized as Height Sponsor during event, company name and logo listed in program and certificate, and full-page ad in the Women of Purpose digital souvenir flipbook.

Purple Sponsor
$250

Includes company name and logo on promo video & social, digital presence, recognized as Purple Sponsor during event, company name listed in program and certificate, and half-page ad in the Women of Purpose digital souvenir flipbook.

Friends of NFAS
$25

Includes name recognition in the Women of Purpose digital souvenir flipbook.

Vendor
$100

Includes exhibit space with a standard table and 2 chairs, and vendor recognition during event.

Add a donation for North Fulton Area Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!