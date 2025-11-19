Women of Purpose Luncheon

Hosted by
About this event
2500 Club Springs Dr, Roswell, GA 30076, USA
Only 10 available! Be the first to secure your seat for our 2026 celebration at this exclusive rate.
8 left!
Celebrate excellence from the best seats in the room. This package offers premier seating for 10 at a reserved table. Your experience begins with an exclusive VIP Reception, offering an intimate opportunity to connect with our distinguished honorees and dignitaries before the luncheon begins.
Includes 1 complimentary vendor table, 2 Women of Purpose tickets, company name and logo on promo video & social, digital presence, recognized as Bethune Sponsor during event, company name and logo listed in program and certificate, and 2 full-page ad in the Women of Purpose digital souvenir flipbook.
Includes 2 Women of Purpose tickets, company name and logo on promo video & social, digital presence, recognized as Height Sponsor during event, company name and logo listed in program and certificate, and full-page ad in the Women of Purpose digital souvenir flipbook.
Includes company name and logo on promo video & social, digital presence, recognized as Purple Sponsor during event, company name listed in program and certificate, and half-page ad in the Women of Purpose digital souvenir flipbook.
Includes name recognition in the Women of Purpose digital souvenir flipbook.
Includes exhibit space with a standard table and 2 chairs, and vendor recognition during event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!