Women of Purpose Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a relaxing 11-piece self-care spa set featuring a cozy blanket, mug, massage roller, moon lamp, soy candle, bath bomb, bath salts, eye mask, socks, greeting card, and more. A thoughtful collection designed for relaxation, comfort, and a little everyday luxury. Donated By: Dr. Judy Thomas, NCNW Georgia State Coalition 1st VP, Chartering President NFAS NCNW. Value: $40
Starting bid
Enjoy a Chick-fil-A fan favorite bundle featuring branded swag and digital offer cards (coupons) for delicious meals and treats. Perfect for the Chick-fil-A lover in your life! Donated By: Chick-fil-a Avalon. Value: $200
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of NBA basketball with two Atlanta Hawks tickets located behind the player bench, plus parking included for a premium game-day experience.Donated By: Tomika Bacon, President NFAS NCNW . Estimated Value: $880
Starting bid
A complete new patient dental care package including comprehensive exam, X-rays, professional cleaning (if gums are healthy), and in-office teeth whitening. A great opportunity to refresh your smile.Donated By: Alpharetta Dental Care. Value: $1,343
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun outing with a pair of tickets from the City of Roswell to Eric Moore & Friends: Soulful Inspirations on Sunday, April 26 at 4:00pm, offering a an afternoon of soul, R&B and gospel music that will move your spirit and your dancing shoes. Donated By: City of Roswell. Estimated Value: $80
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Treat yourself to a spa day with this nail salon gift basket featuring one $100 gift card, perfect for manicures, pedicures, and relaxation.Donated By: MANIBLISS Organic Nails Value: $100
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a spa day with this nail salon gift basket featuring one $100 gift card, perfect for manicures, pedicures, and relaxation.Donated By: MANIBLISS Organic Nails Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Lazy Dog Restaurant with a mini cooler including one $100 gift card.Donated By: Lazy Dog Restaurant Alpharetta. Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Lazy Dog Restaurant with a mini cooler including one $100 gift card.Donated By: Lazy Dog Restaurant Alpharetta. Value: $100
Starting bid
A $25 gift card to Big Peach Running Company, perfect for runners, walkers, and anyone looking for quality fitness gear and footwear.Donated By: Big Peach Running Company. Value: $25
Starting bid
Two tickets to the Toast & Jam Jazz Brunch on April 12 at 11:00 AM at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Enjoy live jazz and a lively brunch atmosphere. Donated By: City of Sandy Springs. Estimated Value: $140
Starting bid
A bundle of Kroger gift cards totaling $200, perfect for groceries, household essentials, and everyday shopping.Donated By: Kroger State Bridge. Value: $200
Starting bid
Cheer on the Atlanta Falcons with a pair of tickets to an exciting NFL game and enjoy the energy of game day in Atlanta.Donated By: Casey Williams, 1st VP NFAS NCNW. Estimated Value: $500
Starting bid
A professional tax review valued at $650, providing expert insight to ensure your return is accurate and optimized.Donated By: Red Letter Accounting Services LLC. Value: $650
Starting bid
Relax and rejuvenate with one spa gift bag plus a $250 gift certificate from the International School of Skin and Massage Therapy.Donated By: International School of Skin & Massage Therapy. Value: $250
Starting bid
Relax and rejuvenate with one spa gift bag plus a $250 gift certificate from the International School of Skin and Massage Therapy.Donated By: International School of Skin & Massage Therapy. Value: $250
Starting bid
A unique art piece featuring a hand-painted saxophone displayed in a shadowbox, inspired by the rich culture and soulful sounds of jazz and the Louisiana bayou. A bold statement piece for music and art lovers.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame. Size: 24” x 40”
Value: $2,200
Starting Bid: $1,330
Bid Increment: $50
Starting bid
A vibrant giclée canvas inspired by the iconic style of Jean-Michel Basquiat, celebrating the bold energy of street art and contemporary culture. A striking piece for modern art collectors. Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame
Size: 36” x 43”
Value: $1,440
Starting Bid: $865
Bid Increment: $50
Starting bid
A striking collage artwork featuring Barack Obama, celebrating the legacy and historic presidency of the 44th U.S. President. A meaningful addition to any art collection.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 33” x 46”
Value: $1,140
Starting Bid: $685
Bid Increment: $50
Starting bid
A unique video frame featuring the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech by Martin Luther King Jr.. This piece combines visual art and motion to honor one of the most powerful moments in the Civil Rights Movement.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 22” x 27”
Value: $720
Starting Bid: $430
Bid Increment: $25
Starting bid
A powerful artwork from the Civil Rights Collection honoring the legacy of Tulsa’s historic Black Wall Street and the resilience and entrepreneurship of the Greenwood community.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 25” x 37”
Value: $270
Starting Bid: $160
Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
A powerful framed artwork honoring the historic 1917 Silent Parade, where thousands marched in silent protest against racial injustice. A meaningful tribute to civil rights history. Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 25” x 37”
Value: $270
Starting Bid: $160
Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
A vibrant giclée canvas inspired by basketball legend Kobe Bryant, designed in the style of a classic cigar label. This striking piece celebrates excellence, legacy, and cultural impact.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 28” x 32”
Value: $660
Starting Bid: $395
Bid Increment: $25
Starting bid
A striking shadowbox display featuring a white cloud guitar and photo of Prince, celebrating the legendary artist’s iconic style and musical legacy. A must-have piece for music lovers and collectors.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame. Size: 25” x 41”
Starting Bid: $1,585
Bid Increment: $50
Starting bid
A beautiful artwork by G. Wishon celebrating the grace, legacy, and sisterhood of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. A meaningful tribute to this historic sisterhood.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 22” x 26”
Starting Bid: $160
Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
A striking portrait of Michelle Obama by artist G. Wishon, celebrating the elegance, strength, and influence of the former First Lady.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 22” x 26”
Starting Bid: $160
Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
A striking framed artwork inspired by the iconic song by Prince, blending music and visual art into a bold statement piece for collectors and fans of legendary music history.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 30” x 37”
Value: $1,080
Starting Bid: $650
Bid Increment: $50
Starting bid
A collectible shadowbox display featuring a hand-signed jersey from former NFL quarterback Michael Vick. A must-have piece for football fans and sports memorabilia collectors.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 34” x 42”
Value: $1,080
Starting Bid: $650 Bid Increment: $50
Starting bid
A framed shadowbox display featuring a hand-signed jersey from baseball legend Andruw Jones. A standout collectible celebrating one of baseball’s most accomplished players.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame. Size: 34” x 42”
Value: $1,050
Starting Bid: $650 Bid Increment: $50
Starting bid
A beautiful limited edition artwork by renowned artist Charles Bibbs, celebrating strength, spirituality, and cultural expression through Bibbs’ distinctive artistic style.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 37” x 43”
Value: $720
Starting Bid: $430
Bid Increment: $25
Starting bid
An inspiring signed giclée canvas by artist L. Herbertson honoring the courage, strength, and resilience of women. A meaningful piece for any home or office.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 17” x 24”
Value: $900
Starting Bid: $540 Bid Increment: $50
Starting bid
A hand-signed limited edition artwork by Charles Bibbs, featuring elegant storytelling and cultural imagery that makes this piece a striking addition to any art collection.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 33” x 43”
Value: $660
Starting Bid: $395
Bid Increment: $25
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