Hosted by

North Fulton Area Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Women of Purpose Silent Auction

Wellness Spa Basket item
Wellness Spa Basket
$15

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to a relaxing 11-piece self-care spa set featuring a cozy blanket, mug, massage roller, moon lamp, soy candle, bath bomb, bath salts, eye mask, socks, greeting card, and more. A thoughtful collection designed for relaxation, comfort, and a little everyday luxury. Donated By: Dr. Judy Thomas, NCNW Georgia State Coalition 1st VP, Chartering President NFAS NCNW. Value: $40

Chick-fil-A Swag Bag item
Chick-fil-A Swag Bag
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a Chick-fil-A fan favorite bundle featuring branded swag and digital offer cards (coupons) for delicious meals and treats. Perfect for the Chick-fil-A lover in your life! Donated By: Chick-fil-a Avalon. Value: $200

Atlanta Hawks Tickets item
Atlanta Hawks Tickets
$275

Starting bid

Experience the excitement of NBA basketball with two Atlanta Hawks tickets located behind the player bench, plus parking included for a premium game-day experience.Donated By: Tomika Bacon, President NFAS NCNW . Estimated Value: $880

New Patient Dental Package item
New Patient Dental Package
$400

Starting bid

A complete new patient dental care package including comprehensive exam, X-rays, professional cleaning (if gums are healthy), and in-office teeth whitening. A great opportunity to refresh your smile.Donated By: Alpharetta Dental Care. Value: $1,343

City of Roswell Event Tickets item
City of Roswell Event Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun outing with a pair of tickets from the City of Roswell to Eric Moore & Friends: Soulful Inspirations on Sunday, April 26 at 4:00pm, offering a an afternoon of soul, R&B and gospel music that will move your spirit and your dancing shoes. Donated By: City of Roswell. Estimated Value: $80

Nail Salon Gift Basket item
Nail Salon Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a spa day with this nail salon gift basket featuring one $100 gift card, perfect for manicures, pedicures, and relaxation.Donated By: MANIBLISS Organic Nails Value: $100

Nail Salon Gift Basket item
Nail Salon Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a spa day with this nail salon gift basket featuring one $100 gift card, perfect for manicures, pedicures, and relaxation.Donated By: MANIBLISS Organic Nails Value: $100

Lazy Dog Restaurant Gift Card item
Lazy Dog Restaurant Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Lazy Dog Restaurant with a mini cooler including one $100 gift card.Donated By: Lazy Dog Restaurant Alpharetta. Value: $100

Lazy Dog Restaurant Gift Card item
Lazy Dog Restaurant Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Lazy Dog Restaurant with a mini cooler including one $100 gift card.Donated By: Lazy Dog Restaurant Alpharetta. Value: $100

Big Peach Running Company Gift Card item
Big Peach Running Company Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Big Peach Running Company, perfect for runners, walkers, and anyone looking for quality fitness gear and footwear.Donated By: Big Peach Running Company. Value: $25

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Tickets item
Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets to the Toast & Jam Jazz Brunch on April 12 at 11:00 AM at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Enjoy live jazz and a lively brunch atmosphere. Donated By: City of Sandy Springs. Estimated Value: $140

Kroger Gift Card Bundle item
Kroger Gift Card Bundle
$60

Starting bid

A bundle of Kroger gift cards totaling $200, perfect for groceries, household essentials, and everyday shopping.Donated By: Kroger State Bridge. Value: $200

Atlanta Falcons Tickets item
Atlanta Falcons Tickets
$125

Starting bid

Cheer on the Atlanta Falcons with a pair of tickets to an exciting NFL game and enjoy the energy of game day in Atlanta.Donated By: Casey Williams, 1st VP NFAS NCNW. Estimated Value: $500

Free Tax Review item
Free Tax Review
$200

Starting bid

professional tax review valued at $650, providing expert insight to ensure your return is accurate and optimized.Donated By: Red Letter Accounting Services LLC. Value: $650

International School of Skin & Massage Therapy Package item
International School of Skin & Massage Therapy Package
$100

Starting bid

Relax and rejuvenate with one spa gift bag plus a $250 gift certificate from the International School of Skin and Massage Therapy.Donated By: International School of Skin & Massage Therapy. Value: $250

International School of Skin & Massage Therapy Package item
International School of Skin & Massage Therapy Package
$100

Starting bid

Relax and rejuvenate with one spa gift bag plus a $250 gift certificate from the International School of Skin and Massage Therapy.Donated By: International School of Skin & Massage Therapy. Value: $250

Jambalaya (On the Bayou) Saxophone item
Jambalaya (On the Bayou) Saxophone
$1,330

Starting bid

A unique art piece featuring a hand-painted saxophone displayed in a shadowbox, inspired by the rich culture and soulful sounds of jazz and the Louisiana bayou. A bold statement piece for music and art lovers.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame. Size: 24” x 40”
Value: $2,200
Starting Bid: $1,330
Bid Increment: $50

Graffiti King – Giclée Canvas item
Graffiti King – Giclée Canvas
$865

Starting bid

A vibrant giclée canvas inspired by the iconic style of Jean-Michel Basquiat, celebrating the bold energy of street art and contemporary culture. A striking piece for modern art collectors. Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame
Size: 36” x 43”
Value: $1,440
Starting Bid: $865
Bid Increment: $50

Barack Obama Collage
$685

Starting bid

A striking collage artwork featuring Barack Obama, celebrating the legacy and historic presidency of the 44th U.S. President. A meaningful addition to any art collection.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 33” x 46”
Value: $1,140
Starting Bid: $685
Bid Increment: $50

I Have a Dream – MLK Video Frame item
I Have a Dream – MLK Video Frame
$430

Starting bid

A unique video frame featuring the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech by Martin Luther King Jr.. This piece combines visual art and motion to honor one of the most powerful moments in the Civil Rights Movement.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 22” x 27”
Value: $720
Starting Bid: $430
Bid Increment: $25

Black Wall Street – Civil Rights Collection item
Black Wall Street – Civil Rights Collection
$160

Starting bid

A powerful artwork from the Civil Rights Collection honoring the legacy of Tulsa’s historic Black Wall Street and the resilience and entrepreneurship of the Greenwood community.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 25” x 37”
Value: $270
Starting Bid: $160
Bid Increment: $10

Silent Parade – Framed Art Piece item
Silent Parade – Framed Art Piece
$160

Starting bid

A powerful framed artwork honoring the historic 1917 Silent Parade, where thousands marched in silent protest against racial injustice. A meaningful tribute to civil rights history. Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 25” x 37”
Value: $270
Starting Bid: $160
Bid Increment: $10

Kobe Cigar Label-Giclée Canvas item
Kobe Cigar Label-Giclée Canvas
$395

Starting bid

A vibrant giclée canvas inspired by basketball legend Kobe Bryant, designed in the style of a classic cigar label. This striking piece celebrates excellence, legacy, and cultural impact.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 28” x 32”
Value: $660
Starting Bid: $395
Bid Increment: $25

Prince -White Cloud Guitar Shadowbox item
Prince -White Cloud Guitar Shadowbox
$1,585

Starting bid

A striking shadowbox display featuring a white cloud guitar and photo of Prince, celebrating the legendary artist’s iconic style and musical legacy. A must-have piece for music lovers and collectors.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame. Size: 25” x 41”
Starting Bid: $1,585
Bid Increment: $50

Elegance and Beauty – Alpha Kappa Alpha item
Elegance and Beauty – Alpha Kappa Alpha
$160

Starting bid

A beautiful artwork by G. Wishon celebrating the grace, legacy, and sisterhood of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. A meaningful tribute to this historic sisterhood.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 22” x 26”
Starting Bid: $160
Bid Increment: $10

Michelle Obama – Artwork by G. Wishon item
Michelle Obama – Artwork by G. Wishon
$160

Starting bid

A striking portrait of Michelle Obama by artist G. Wishon, celebrating the elegance, strength, and influence of the former First Lady.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 22” x 26”
Starting Bid: $160
Bid Increment: $10

When Doves Cry item
When Doves Cry
$650

Starting bid

A striking framed artwork inspired by the iconic song by Prince, blending music and visual art into a bold statement piece for collectors and fans of legendary music history.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 30” x 37”
Value: $1,080
Starting Bid: $650
Bid Increment: $50

Michael Vick Jersey – Hand Signed in a Shadowbox item
Michael Vick Jersey – Hand Signed in a Shadowbox
$650

Starting bid

A collectible shadowbox display featuring a hand-signed jersey from former NFL quarterback Michael Vick. A must-have piece for football fans and sports memorabilia collectors.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 34” x 42”
Value: $1,080
Starting Bid: $650 Bid Increment: $50

Andruw Jones Hand Signed Jersey in a Shadowbox item
Andruw Jones Hand Signed Jersey in a Shadowbox
$650

Starting bid

A framed shadowbox display featuring a hand-signed jersey from baseball legend Andruw Jones. A standout collectible celebrating one of baseball’s most accomplished players.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame. Size: 34” x 42”
Value: $1,050
Starting Bid: $650 Bid Increment: $50

Wings of Life Limited Edition by C Bibbs Hand Signed item
Wings of Life Limited Edition by C Bibbs Hand Signed
$430

Starting bid

A beautiful limited edition artwork by renowned artist Charles Bibbs, celebrating strength, spirituality, and cultural expression through Bibbs’ distinctive artistic style.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 37” x 43”
Value: $720
Starting Bid: $430
Bid Increment: $25

Women of Valor – Giclée Canvas Signed by L. Herbertson item
Women of Valor – Giclée Canvas Signed by L. Herbertson
$540

Starting bid

An inspiring signed giclée canvas by artist L. Herbertson honoring the courage, strength, and resilience of women. A meaningful piece for any home or office.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 17” x 24”
Value: $900
Starting Bid: $540 Bid Increment: $50

Red Umbrella II – Limited Edition Hand Signed by C. Bibbs item
Red Umbrella II – Limited Edition Hand Signed by C. Bibbs
$395

Starting bid

A hand-signed limited edition artwork by Charles Bibbs, featuring elegant storytelling and cultural imagery that makes this piece a striking addition to any art collection.Donated By: Regency Fine Art & Frame Size: 33” x 43”
Value: $660
Starting Bid: $395
Bid Increment: $25

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