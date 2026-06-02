NFB Academie Back to School Shop

At NFB Académie, our monthly Jeans Days and themed OUI (Out of Uniform) Days are a fun way for students to show their school spirit while supporting a great cause. These special dress-code exception days are held throughout the school year and serve as an important fundraiser for PLIÉ, our parent-led organization that supports Académie students, teachers, and programs.

Jeans Day

Students may participate by paying $5 to wear jeans/denim and a school-appropriate top that follows OCSD dress code guidelines (no sleeveless or spaghetti-strap tops, no midriff-baring clothing, and no inappropriate graphics or messages).

OUI (Out of Uniform) Day

Students may dress according to the month's designated theme in place of their regular school uniform. Students who choose not to participate should wear their regular school uniform.

Important Reminders

Participation is optional.

Hair must be worn in a ballet bun.

Students must follow the Jeans/OUI Days guidelines or wear their regular uniform.

All clothing must comply with OCSD dress code requirements.

Save with the PLIÉ Pass!

For added convenience, families can purchase a PLIÉ Pass for $90, which covers all Jeans Days and OUI Day dress-up days for the entire school year—including one month free compared to paying individually throughout the year.

PLIÉ Pass Details

Covers all monthly Jeans Days and themed OUI Days

No need to send money each month

Includes one month free

Available for purchase through Friday, August 28

Join the fun, support our school, and make participation easy all year long with a PLIÉ Pass!