NFB Academie Back to School Shop

About this shop
At NFB Académie, our monthly Jeans Days and themed OUI (Out of Uniform) Days are a fun way for students to show their school spirit while supporting a great cause. These special dress-code exception days are held throughout the school year and serve as an important fundraiser for PLIÉ, our parent-led organization that supports Académie students, teachers, and programs.
Students may participate by paying $5 to wear jeans/denim and a school-appropriate top that follows OCSD dress code guidelines (no sleeveless or spaghetti-strap tops, no midriff-baring clothing, and no inappropriate graphics or messages).
Students may dress according to the month's designated theme in place of their regular school uniform. Students who choose not to participate should wear their regular school uniform.
For added convenience, families can purchase a PLIÉ Pass for $90, which covers all Jeans Days and OUI Day dress-up days for the entire school year—including one month free compared to paying individually throughout the year.
Join the fun, support our school, and make participation easy all year long with a PLIÉ Pass!
***
PLEASE DROP OFF:
(1) A CHECK MADE OUT TO NFB (with a memo line for PLIE Pass)
or
(2) EXACT CHANGE
IN A MARKED ENVELOPE TO THE FRONT DESK ***
At NFB Académie, our monthly Jeans Days and themed OUI (Out of Uniform) Days are a fun way for students to show their school spirit while supporting a great cause. These special dress-code exception days are held throughout the school year and serve as an important fundraiser for PLIÉ, our parent-led organization that supports Académie students, teachers, and programs.
Students may participate by paying $5 to wear jeans/denim and a school-appropriate top that follows OCSD dress code guidelines (no sleeveless or spaghetti-strap tops, no midriff-baring clothing, and no inappropriate graphics or messages).
Students may dress according to the month's designated theme in place of their regular school uniform. Students who choose not to participate should wear their regular school uniform.
For added convenience, families can purchase a PLIÉ Pass for $90, which covers all Jeans Days and OUI Day dress-up days for the entire school year—including one month free compared to paying individually throughout the year.
Join the fun, support our school, and make participation easy all year long with a PLIÉ Pass!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!