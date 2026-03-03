NFC Youth Dinner Auction Part 1

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Brand new, lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath homes located right on the golf course in New Meadows. Easily sleeps 6. Spacious living area with large deck. Is available during the week and on the weekends.
Starting bid
Jump into a great adventure with family or friends with 4 passes to Roaring Springs Waterpark, 2 pairs of kids goggles, a Fouta Beach Towel, Sunscreen and a beach bag. Valued at $272
Starting bid
Take a friend and enjoy a round for 2 out on the links. 2 passes for Centennial Golf Course, Calloway Golf Tees, divot tool/ball marker, 2 pack retractable zipline caribeaner golf multi-tool
Starting bid
Experience a once in a lifetime opportunity for you and a friend to train with the Nampa Police Department SWAT team for a day. Gear up, shoot guns, break down doors... THIS is your chance! (must be 18 or older, pass a background check, and be approved by Capt. Angel Calderon)
Starting bid
D&B Supply $50 Gift Card
Starting bid
Be swept away with a Bit of Italy gift certificate ($41.50) and a Stella's Ice Cream gif card ($25) and, best of all, time out with your significant other!
Starting bid
Enjoy a night for family or friends at the movies and some delicious chicken. 4 passes to Caldwell Luxe Theater and 4 slider/tender coupons for Dave's Hot Chicken
Starting bid
Do You Feel The Need for Speed? Gather family or big group of friends and go hit the track! 2 Free Race passes and 4 BOGO coupons to Fast Lane, World's Smallest Hot Wheels Track, Hot Wheels sign, Hot Wheels 5-pack, 3 Hot Wheels Mario Kart cars, 6 Dave's Hot Chicken coupons
Starting bid
Gather the family and head out for a day of fun at the Lowe Family Farmstead. Keep warm in your heated vests. $200 gift card to Lowe Family Farmstead and 2 heated vest (sizes M,L)
Starting bid
Enjoy a meal at Holy Cow and add a bunch of bovines to your cow collection! (or give them to your favorite cow lover) Holy Cow Gift Card ($25), Hairy Cow standing figure, Cow hanging sign, plush cow, cow framed picture
Starting bid
Get this easy to pack bag for a quick trip or an easy carry on.
Starting bid
Enjoy 12 passes to Nampa's Harward Rec Center, quality swim gear, a Wilson leather basketball, a 2-pack of blender bottles, and Helix wireless ear buds with a charging case.
Starting bid
Don't pass up this Blackstone 36" Griddle with seasonings and a cover. Griddle, cover, 3 different seasonings, and Blackstone griddle seasoning
Starting bid
Enjoy this Tiki Celebration Fire Pit with a set of 4 adjustable roasting sticks and aBelow Zero wearable outdoor blanket for the extra cold person in your life.
Starting bid
Gather the clan together and feast on some pancakes and waffles with this Bella extra large griddle with warming tray, Disney Mickey & Friends no-drip waffle maker, utensils, real maple syrup, and King Arthur Buttermilk Pancake mix.
Starting bid
Relax in this multi-adjustable electric recliner by Synergy Home Furnishings. Valued at $600
Starting bid
Relax with a friend or loved one in this electric dual recliner with center console. Enjoy the multiple USB ports and cupholders as you relax and visit or settle in for movie night in the comfort of home. Valued at $900
Starting bid
Get out on the water and enjoy some rapids in this high quality inflatable kayak.
Starting bid
Let your inner ornithologist escape with this smart bird feeder. Valued at $110
Starting bid
Enjoy Pac-Man, Dig Dug, Galaga, and more in this multiple game Pub Table style Arcade Machine. Light up deck and 4 light up cup holders. Valued at $600
Starting bid
Turn Your Backyard Into a Peaceful Retreat!
Turn your backyard into a relaxing retreat with this stunning 5-foot cascading leaves fountain. With water flowing across 13 tiers, it delivers instant calm—no meditation app required.
Perfect for patios, gardens, or anywhere you’d like to pretend you have your life together. Just plug it in, sit back, and enjoy your new favorite excuse to stay outside. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
S’more Fun Starts Here! 🔥
Everything you need for the ultimate gooey, chocolatey masterpiece—all in one basket! Packed with graham crackers, marshmallows, chocolate, and all the essentials for a perfect night around the fire.
Warning: may cause sticky fingers, happy faces, and requests for “just one more.” Valued at $40
Starting bid
Wing Night, Upgraded! 🍗🔥
Take your taste buds on a flavor tour with this saucy basket featuring (2) $25 gift cards to Buffalo Wild Wings plus a lineup of their signature sauces to bring the heat home.
Perfect for game day, family night, or anytime you’re craving bold flavor—because life’s better with wings and a little extra sauce. Valued at $70
Starting bid
Take the Kitchen… Anywhere! 🍳🔥
Fire up breakfast, lunch, or dinner wherever adventure takes you! This portable Blackstone griddle kit comes ready to roll with a stand, tools, and everything you need to cook like a pro—whether you're at the campsite or just in the driveway.
Warning: may cause spontaneous pancake breakfasts and everyone suddenly volunteering to “help cook.” 🍔🥞 Valued at $260
Starting bid
Work Hard, Glow Harder! 💡
Upgrade your workspace (and maybe your posture) with this sleek, height-adjustable desk that literally rises to the occasion. With built-in LED lighting, USB ports, and programmable height settings, it’s perfect for homework, work-from-home days, or late-night “I’ll just check one more thing” sessions. Sit, stand, or glow in style—because your desk should work as hard as you do… or at least look like it does. Valued at $330
Starting bid
Turn Your Backyard Into a Staycation! 💦🔥
Skip the vacation—you’ve got bubbles at home now. This spacious inflatable spa fits up to 7 people and delivers relaxing AirJet bubbles for the ultimate unwind after a long day. Plus, it's energy efficient!
Perfect for evenings under the stars, weekend hangouts, or convincing yourself you’re
at a luxury resort… without the airfare. Valued at $650
Starting bid
Cooler Than Your Average Snack Drawer 😎
Keep your drinks cold, your snacks ready, and your life just a little more organized with this compact 4.4 cu. ft. refrigerator! Perfect for bedrooms, offices, dorms, or that one spot in your house that somehow always needs more fridge space.
With a separate freezer, adjustable shelves, and room for all your favorites, it’s small in size—but big on convenience. Because...let’s be honest…walking all the way to the kitchen is overrated. Valued at $200
Starting bid
For Real Life… and a Little Bit of “Holiday!” ✈️🐾
Pack up just like Bluey and Bingo are heading on holiday! This adorable 2-piece luggage set includes a rolling suitcase and matching backpack—perfect for sleepovers, road trips, or dramatic airport sprints.
With smooth wheels, easy handling, and plenty of space for snacks (priorities), it’s ready for any adventure—real or imaginary. It’s not just a trip—it’s a full-on “Heeler family vacation.” Valued at $50
Starting bid
Your Personal Café…Without the Barista! ☕
Bring the coffee shop home—minus the line, the spelling of your name, and the $7 price tag. The Philips 3200 Series handles everything from grinding fresh beans to silky lattes with one-touch simplicity.
Perfect for early mornings, late nights, and anyone who says “I don’t function until coffee”—this machine basically becomes the most reliable person in your house.
Valued at $550
Starting bid
Dessert Has Entered Its “Main Character” Era 🍦
This is not just an ice cream maker…it’s a full-blown snack revolution. Soft serve, slushies, frozen drinks—if it can be cold and delicious, this machine is already one step ahead.
Perfect for parties, family nights, or that one friend who says “I don’t even like dessert” and then goes back for thirds. Just add ingredients and let the machine handle the magic—no apron, no stress, just brain-freezing happiness.
Valued at $199
Starting bid
Juice Bar Energy Without Leaving Your Kitchen 🍏
Meet the countertop upgrade that turns fruits and veggies into liquid gold. The Our Place Cold Press Batch Juicer makes fresh, nutrient-packed juice with minimal effort—just load, press, and let it quietly do its thing while you feel mildly superior about your life choices.
Perfect for morning wellness routines, “I’m being healthy now” phases, or impressing guests who suddenly think you’ve become a wellness influencer overnight. Cold-pressed, easy-clean, and ready to keep the good vibes flowing—literally.
Valued at $196
Starting bid
Instant Muscle Relief!
Meet your new at-home recovery MVP. This powerhouse massage gun brings deep-tissue percussion therapy plus hot and cold relief right to sore muscles—basically like hiring a personal massage therapist who never complains and always shows up on time.
With multiple speed settings and an extension handle for those “why is my back like this?” spots, it’s perfect after workouts, long days, or just existing as a human.
Warning: may cause involuntary sighs of relief and sudden appreciation for sitting still.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Luxury High-Rise for Your Cat’s Life 🐱🏙️
Meet the 5-level feline penthouse your cat didn’t know they were entitled to. Standing at 54 inches tall, this Catry Pasadena Cat Tree is basically a full-service resort—complete with scratching posts, cozy condo hideout, lounging perches, and even a self-grooming “spa moment” (because of course they need that).
It’s got climbing, scratching, napping, judging-you-from-above… everything a cat considers a full schedule. Perfect for turning your living room into their personal kingdom.
Warning: human furniture may be immediately downgraded to “secondary seating.”
Valued at $80
Starting bid
Where Your Jewelry Finally Gets Itself Together 💍
Add a little elegance (and a lot less chaos) to your dresser with this glass-top lift-lid jewelry box. The clear viewing lid lets you admire your collection at a glance, while the organized compartments, ring rolls, and drawers keep everything actually where it belongs—imagine that.
Perfect for everyday wear pieces, special occasion sparkle, or just giving your accessories the VIP treatment they think they deserve. It’s less “jewelry pile” and more “boutique display case in your bedroom.”
Valued at $80
Starting bid
Elegant Organization, but Make It Chic 💍
Because your jewelry deserves better than the “pile on the dresser” lifestyle. This elegant modern jewelry box brings order to the chaos with multiple drawers, a lift-top mirror, and dedicated spaces for rings, necklaces, and all those pieces you swear you’ll wear more often.
It’s sleek, functional, and just fancy enough to make you feel like your life is more organized than it actually is. Perfect for everyday use—or just admiring your collection like it’s a museum exhibit.
**ACUTAL ITEM IS WHITE, NOT BLUE**
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Summer in a Basket ☀️🏖️
Everything you need for maximum sunshine and minimum “I’m bored” complaints—all packed into one epic summer bundle!
This basket is loaded with pool floats for lazy lounging, beach towels for post-splash comfort, kites for windy-day adventures, pool toys and a beach ball for non-stop chaos (the fun kind), plus sidewalk chalk, bubbles, and sunscreen to keep the good times going safely.
Basically, it’s a “cancel all plans and go outside” starter kit—just add sunshine and kids ready to burn energy like it’s their job.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Your Kitchen’s New “Why Didn’t I Buy This Sooner?” Gadget 🥣
This is the kitchen multitasker that quietly replaces three different gadgets you swore you “use all the time.” It blends, chops, whisks, and processes—all with a simple variable-speed control that makes soups silky, sauces smooth, and meal prep way less dramatic.
Perfect for quick dinners, smoothie mornings, or those moments when you want to feel like you run a professional kitchen… but still be done in 10 minutes and back on the couch.
Basically: less counter clutter, more “wow, that was easy.”
Valued at $50
Starting bid
Cook Like You Know What You’re Doing (Even If You Don’t Yet) 🍳
Upgrade your kitchen from “whatever pan is clean” to “we actually cook now.” This 12-piece Tramontina set brings serious heat—literally—with tri-ply construction for even cooking, stainless steel durability, and oven-safe versatility for everything from weeknight dinners to ambitious “let’s try this recipe” moments.
It’s the kind of set that makes you feel like you should start seasoning things properly, even if you still occasionally burn grilled cheese. Built for everyday use, but nice enough to make you suspiciously proud of your cookware cabinet.
Basically: fewer excuses, better meals, and a slightly more confident version of you in the kitchen.
Valued at $240
Starting bid
Your Campsite Just Got a Serious Upgrade 🏕️
Whether you’re camping, tailgating, or just trying to make “eating outside” feel more like an event than a balancing act, this table shows up ready. The adjustable height legs handle uneven ground like a champ, while the bamboo top brings a little “glamping energy” to even the most rugged setup.
It folds down for easy transport, sets up fast, and somehow makes every meal taste about 20% better just because you’re outside.
Basically: less wobble, more s’mores, and significantly more “why don’t we do this every weekend?”
Valued at $130
Starting bid
Cold Drinks. Zero Drama. 🧊😎
Keep it cool without wrestling with a zipper every time someone says, “I’m thirsty.” This TITAN 36-can cooler is built for easy access, solid insulation, and carrying everything you swear you packed light for.
Perfect for beach days, ballgames, camping trips, or just sitting in the driveway pretending it’s vacation. It’s rugged, convenient, and basically the “grab-and-go” hero of summer.
Nothing says success like ice-cold drinks and zero melted regrets!
Value: $75
Starting bid
Family Game Night: Chaos, Laughter, and Friendly Betrayal 🎲😂
This basket brings the ultimate recipe for a legendary game night—equal parts strategy, silliness, and “you did NOT just play that card.”
Featuring Apples to Apples for laugh-out-loud comparisons, Small World for lighthearted world domination, and Puerto Rico for the gamers who suddenly get very serious about shipping resources and optimizing strategies… this set has something for everyone.
Perfect for family nights, youth group hangouts, or any gathering where relationships are strong enough to survive competitive board gaming. Just add snacks and prepare for questionable alliances and way too much trash talk.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Range Day, Upgraded from & OrganizedS 🎯🧳
This isn’t just a bag—it’s your gear’s personal bodyguard. Built to carry and protect two rifles with plenty of room for magazines, accessories, and everything else that somehow “just ends up in the range pile.”
With heavy-duty padding, lockable zippers, and multiple carry options (grab handle or backpack straps), it’s designed to move your setup safely and comfortably from point A to the range—and back again without the chaos.
Perfect for organized range days, hunting trips, or anyone who appreciates gear that feels more “mission-ready” than “stuffed in a trunk.”
Value: $90
Starting bid
Built for Mud, Weather, and Looking Like You Know What You’re Doing Outside 🥾🌲
These camo roll-down muck boots are the kind of gear that quietly says, “Yes, I can handle whatever the outdoors throws at me”—even if that’s just a very wet backyard or a suspiciously ambitious camping trip.
Designed by The Original Muck Boot Company, they’re waterproof, rugged, and made for comfort in messy conditions. The roll-down top gives you a little extra versatility when things warm up—or when you want to pretend you’re in an outdoor survival show instead of just walking through soggy grass.
Perfect for hunting, chores, fishing trips, or any situation where “dry socks” feels like a small miracle.
Practical, tough, and just camo enough to make you feel mildly unstoppable.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Keep Your Pup Safe Without the Fence Drama 🐶
*Acutal unit may vary slightly* This 3-in-1 wireless dog fence system is like an invisible yard line your dog actually learns to respect. With up to 6 acres of coverage, it gives your pup room to roam while helping you keep peace of mind—no digging, no wires, no “why is the dog in the neighbor’s yard again?” moments.
It doubles as a training aid and indoor boundary tool too, so you can keep certain areas off-limits (like kitchens… or that one couch they think is theirs). The adjustable collar uses tone, vibration, and correction modes to gently teach boundaries while keeping things safe and consistent.
Perfect for open yards, country living, camping setups, or anyone who wants freedom for their dog without turning the backyard into a construction project.
Bottom line: more freedom for them, fewer chase missions for you.
Value: $150
Starting bid
A “Toasty” Experience 🍞
This isn’t your basic “push it down and hope for the best” toaster. It literally lowers your bread for you and shows you a real-time LED countdown so you can emotionally prepare for peak toast perfection.
With wide slots, multiple settings (bagel, frozen, reheat), and Breville’s signature “A Bit More” button for when life demands just one extra shade of crisp, it turns breakfast into a surprisingly satisfying event.
And yes—it even beeps when it’s done, so you can feel personally summoned by your own toast.
Less guessing, more golden-brown confidence!
Value: $195
Starting bid
Fit It In, Move More, No Gym Required 🏃♂️🏠
This isn’t your bulky gym treadmill—it’s the “actually fits in real life” version. The Apex Nexus 970NX is built for walking, light jogging, and sneaky step-count boosts while you work, watch TV, or pretend you’re being productive on emails.
With a compact foldaway design, LED tracking display, and incline capability, it turns any small space into a low-effort fitness zone. Slide it under a desk, unfold it when you need it, and put it away before anyone realizes your living room is also your gym.
Perfect for daily movement without the intimidation factor of a full-size treadmill—because consistency beats complexity every time.
Value: $180
Starting bid
Fit It In, Move More, No Gym Required 🏃♂️🏠
This isn’t your bulky gym treadmill—it’s the “actually fits in real life” version. The Apex Nexus 970NX is built for walking, light jogging, and sneaky step-count boosts while you work, watch TV, or pretend you’re being productive on emails.
With a compact foldaway design, LED tracking display, and incline capability, it turns any small space into a low-effort fitness zone. Slide it under a desk, unfold it when you need it, and put it away before anyone realizes your living room is also your gym.
Perfect for daily movement without the intimidation factor of a full-size treadmill—because consistency beats complexity every time.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Work Hard. Walk Easy. Look Sharp Doing It 🥾
This is the boot that quietly does everything—job sites, yard work, farm days, or just standing on your feet way longer than you planned. Built with waterproof SPR leather and a cushioned AMP LT memory foam insole, it’s designed to keep you dry, supported, and moving without thinking about your feet every five minutes.
The wedge sole gives it that stable, all-day comfort feel (less “clunky work boot,” more “supportive everyday tank”), while the Goodyear welt construction means it’s built to last through real wear, not just look tough on a shelf.
It’s the kind of boot you don’t really notice… which is exactly the point.
Comfortable enough to forget you’re wearing them. Durable enough to remind you later.
Value: $150
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!