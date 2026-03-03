NFC Youth Dinner Auction Part 1

Keep Your Pup Safe Without the Fence Drama 🐶

*Acutal unit may vary slightly* This 3-in-1 wireless dog fence system is like an invisible yard line your dog actually learns to respect. With up to 6 acres of coverage, it gives your pup room to roam while helping you keep peace of mind—no digging, no wires, no “why is the dog in the neighbor’s yard again?” moments.

It doubles as a training aid and indoor boundary tool too, so you can keep certain areas off-limits (like kitchens… or that one couch they think is theirs). The adjustable collar uses tone, vibration, and correction modes to gently teach boundaries while keeping things safe and consistent.

Perfect for open yards, country living, camping setups, or anyone who wants freedom for their dog without turning the backyard into a construction project.

Bottom line: more freedom for them, fewer chase missions for you.

Value: $150