NFC Youth Dinner Auction Part 2

Kitchen Chaos? Meet Your New Shortcut to “I Made This From Scratch” 🥕⚡

This is the kitchen workhorse that quietly turns “ugh, chopping all this” into “done in 10 seconds.” With a powerful 720-watt motor and a big 14-cup bowl, it handles everything from salsa and slaw to dough and dips without breaking a sweat.

The extra-large feed tube means less pre-cutting, and the simple on/pulse controls keep things refreshingly uncomplicated—no apps, no settings, no overthinking. Just press and go.

It’s the kind of appliance that makes you wonder why you ever did food prep with a knife in the first place.

Basically: more cooking, less chopping… and way fewer tears over onions.

Value: $320