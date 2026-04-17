NFC Youth Dinner Auction Part 2

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Kitchen Chaos? Meet Your New Shortcut to “I Made This From Scratch” 🥕⚡
This is the kitchen workhorse that quietly turns “ugh, chopping all this” into “done in 10 seconds.” With a powerful 720-watt motor and a big 14-cup bowl, it handles everything from salsa and slaw to dough and dips without breaking a sweat.
The extra-large feed tube means less pre-cutting, and the simple on/pulse controls keep things refreshingly uncomplicated—no apps, no settings, no overthinking. Just press and go.
It’s the kind of appliance that makes you wonder why you ever did food prep with a knife in the first place.
Basically: more cooking, less chopping… and way fewer tears over onions.
Value: $320
Starting bid
Stitched with Love, Wrapped in Warmth 🧵❤️
This isn’t just a quilt—it’s a story you can curl up under. Carefully handmade and machine-stitched for lasting durability, every square carries the quiet time, intention, and care poured into its creation.
Soft, cozy, and built for real-life use (movie nights, sick days, early mornings, and late-night talks), it brings warmth in more ways than one. Each stitch is a reminder that comfort isn’t just something you buy—it’s something made with love.
Perfect for gifting, keeping, or passing down—because some things are meant to get better with time, not wear out.
Starting bid
Stitched with Love, Wrapped in Warmth 🧵❤️
This isn’t just a quilt—it’s a story you can curl up under. Carefully handmade and machine-stitched for lasting durability, every square carries the quiet time, intention, and care poured into its creation.
Soft, cozy, and built for real-life use (movie nights, sick days, early mornings, and late-night talks), it brings warmth in more ways than one. Each stitch is a reminder that comfort isn’t just something you buy—it’s something made with love.
Perfect for gifting, keeping, or passing down—because some things are meant to get better with time, not wear out.
Starting bid
Stitched with Love, Wrapped in Warmth 🧵❤️
This isn’t just a quilt—it’s a story you can curl up under. Carefully handmade and machine-stitched for lasting durability, every square carries the quiet time, intention, and care poured into its creation.
Soft, cozy, and built for real-life use (movie nights, sick days, early mornings, and late-night talks), it brings warmth in more ways than one. Each stitch is a reminder that comfort isn’t just something you buy—it’s something made with love.
Perfect for gifting, keeping, or passing down—because some things are meant to get better with time, not wear out.
Starting bid
Smart Living Starter Pack 🤖✨ (Includes: Smart Watch, Smart Ring, Smart Tags, Digital Hearing Aid)
This basket is basically the “welcome to the future” kit—packed with smart gadgets that make everyday life just a little easier (and a little cooler). Featuring Bluetooth smart tags to keep track of your keys, bags, or anything that tends to disappear, a digital watch for simple, everyday functionality, a sleek smart ring that tracks wellness and activity, and a compact hearing device for enhanced sound clarity—this bundle brings together convenience, tech, and practicality in one place.
Smart tags connect to your phone and help locate lost items within Bluetooth range—because we all lose our keys more often than we admit.
Perfect for tech lovers, busy families, or anyone who enjoys gadgets that actually make life easier. It’s thoughtful, useful, and just futuristic enough to make you feel like you’ve got things under control… even when you don’t.
Value: $145
Starting bid
Let the Robot Do the Dirty Work 💦🤖
Skip the net and the hassle—this smart pool cleaner dives in and handles the mess for you. With a powerful 5200mAh battery and dual motors, it glides along the bottom collecting dirt and debris while you sit back and enjoy the water.
Cordless and easy to use, it even parks itself when the job is done (because of course it does). Perfect for keeping your pool clean without turning maintenance into a full workout.
Basically: more swimming, less scrubbing.
Value: $170
Starting bid
$150 Off Tires at Les Schwab—But Don’t Sleep on It! 🚗💨
This is your chance to save big on something every driver eventually needs: $150 off a qualifying tire purchase of four tires at Les Schwab Tire Center on 2901 12th Avenue Road in Nampa. Whether you’re due for new tires or just want to be ready before the weather (or life) surprises you, this coupon takes a serious bite out of the cost.
But here’s the catch—it’s a fast-moving deal with a narrow redemption window and an expiration in just about 20 days (May 9, 2026), so timing matters. Perfect for practical bidders, last-minute planners, or anyone who appreciates turning “I’ll deal with that later” into real savings today.
Because nothing feels better than good tires… except good tires that are $150 cheaper. 🚙💸
Value: $150
Starting bid
Hear What Matters… Even in the Noise 🎤✨
Turn everyday conversations from “what did you say?” into crystal-clear moments with this smart remote microphone system. Designed to pair with a smartphone app, this kit uses wireless microphones placed near the speaker to capture their voice and send it directly to your ears—cutting through background noise like restaurants, crowds, or busy rooms.
The system typically includes two wireless mics, a receiver that connects to your phone, and a charging case, working together with AI-powered sound processing to separate speech from noise and make conversations easier to follow.
Perfect for meetings, family gatherings, watching TV, or any situation where hearing clearly matters, it’s a simple but powerful way to stay connected without constantly asking people to repeat themselves.
Because sometimes the best upgrade isn’t louder—it’s clearer.
Value: $45
Starting bid
Tap, Swipe, Create… Without the Finger Smudges ✍️📱
Upgrade your screen time with this sleek, off-brand stylus that makes scrolling, note-taking, and sketching feel just a little more official. Whether you’re jotting down ideas, navigating your device, or pretending you’re way more productive than you are, this stylus brings precision and ease to every tap.
Lightweight, responsive, and easy to use, it’s perfect for tablets and smartphones alike—no complicated setup, just grab and go.
Because sometimes all you need to feel organized… is a pen that works on your screen.
Value: $15
Starting bid
Game On: The “Don’t Talk to Me, I’m Busy Winning” Bundle 🎮🔥
Perfect for casual gamers, late-night sessions, or anyone who says “one more game” five times in a row. Easy plug-and-play setup means less time fiddling with settings and more time… absolutely dominating (or at least having fun trying).
Because let’s be honest—every great comeback starts with the right gear. 🎧⌨️
Value: $70
Starting bid
Smart Security… Without the “Did I Lock the Door?” Moment 🔐📱
Upgrade your front door from “keys somewhere in a pocket” to full-on smart access. This style of smart lock kit gives you multiple ways to get in—fingerprint, keypad code, app control, or even a backup key—so you’re never stuck outside doing the awkward door jig.
Designed for easy DIY installation (usually just a screwdriver), these locks replace your standard deadbolt and add features like auto-locking, temporary guest codes, and activity tracking. Many models also connect to your phone so you can manage access or check status anytime.
Perfect for busy families, rental properties, or anyone tired of asking, “Who has the key?” It’s convenience, security, and a little bit of “welcome to the future” all in one.
Because let’s be honest—keys are so last decade.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Retro Meets All-Out Fun 🎮🎢
Level up your fun with this combo that brings both classic arcade vibes and unlimited adventure! The mini Pac-Man table game delivers nostalgic, on-the-go gaming—perfect for quick rounds and competitive bragging rights. Pair that with (2) Ultimate Unlimited Tickets to Wahooz Family Fun Zone, and you’ve got access to go-karts, laser tag, mini golf, arcade games, and more—all in one epic outing.
Perfect for date nights, family adventures, or anyone who believes fun should come in both pixelated and high-speed forms. Sometimes the best plan is: play everything.
Value: $125
Starting bid
Dinner in Kuna, On Us 🍽️✨
This basket includes two $25 gift certificates to Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant, giving you the perfect excuse for a great meal (or two). Whether it’s a casual night out, a family dinner, or a “we don’t feel like cooking” kind of day, Enrique’s brings the flavor so you can just show up hungry and happy.
Simple, local, and always appreciated—because tacos taste even better when someone else is paying. 🌮
Value: $50
Starting bid
For the Makers of Cozy Things 🧶✨
This thoughtfully curated basket is a dream come true for yarn lovers and fiber artists alike—filled with hand-dyed yarn, bare yarn ready for custom dyeing, soft wool fiber for spinning or felting, knitting books full of inspiration, knitting needles, felting supplies, and spindles for those who love to spin their own yarn from scratch.
It’s everything needed to create something beautiful from the ground up—whether you’re knitting, spinning, dyeing, or felting your next project into existence. A gentle reminder: felting needles are very sharp, so this basket also comes with a side of respect for your fingertips.
Perfect for quiet evenings, creative minds, and anyone who knows that handmade things carry a little extra heart in every stitch.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Pantry Upgrade: Simple, Sturdy, and Surprisingly Satisfying 🏺✨
This Anchor Hocking glass jar set brings a clean, timeless look to any kitchen or pantry. Featuring three durable glass jars with tight-sealing lids, it’s perfect for storing snacks, baking ingredients, coffee, pasta, or whatever you’re trying to keep organized (and away from curious hands).
The clear glass makes it easy to see what you’ve got at a glance—no more mystery containers in the back of the cabinet. Built to last and easy to clean, it’s a practical upgrade that somehow also makes your shelves feel a little more put together.
Perfect for everyday use, pantry organization, or anyone who enjoys the quiet satisfaction of matching containers and visible snacks.
Value: $30
Starting bid
Affordable True Wireless, Everyday Freedom 🎧⚡
These Q38 true wireless earbuds are the kind of everyday audio upgrade that just gets the job done without drama. With Bluetooth 5.3 for a stable connection, touch controls for easy music and calls, and a charging case that keeps you powered up on the go, they’re built for workouts, commutes, and background music during just about anything.
Most versions in this category emphasize long total battery life (often around a full day or more with the case), sweat/water resistance for active use, and a secure fit designed for movement and daily wear.
They’re not trying to be flashy—they’re trying to be reliable. Pop them in, press play, and forget about them until you realize you’ve been walking around like you’re in a music video.
Perfect for students, gym-goers, or anyone who just wants wireless freedom without overthinking it.
Value: $25
Starting bid
Emergency Air… Anytime, Anywhere 🚗⚡
This is the “throw it in the trunk and forget about it until you desperately need it” kind of gadget—in the best way. A smart portable air inflator like this one lets you top off car tires, bike tires, or sports gear without hunting down a gas station air pump at the worst possible time.
Compact, cordless, and surprisingly powerful for its size, it’s basically peace of mind in a box—because flat tires don’t care what time it is.
Perfect for commuters, road trips, and anyone who’s ever said, “I’ll deal with that tire later.”
Value: $25
Starting bid
Lightweight Power… Without the Cord Drama 🧹⚡
The Corvan K9 Luxe is built for quick, everyday cleaning without turning it into a full production. It’s lightweight, easy to maneuver, and designed to handle floors, corners, and pet hair with a strong suction motor that keeps things moving instead of slowing you down.
With a cordless design, LED floor lights to reveal hidden dust, and an anti-tangle brush head that helps keep hair from wrapping up the roller, it’s made for real-life messes—not just showroom floors. Most versions in this class also include multiple suction modes and a removable dustbin for fast, no-fuss emptying.
The big win here is convenience: grab it, clean what you need, put it back. No cords, no setup ritual, no excuses.
Perfect for daily touch-ups, pet owners, or anyone who wants the house to stay clean without feeling like they just ran a workout circuit.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Everyday Elegance, With a Little “Put-Together” Energy 👜✨
This chic structured handbag brings a polished, designer-inspired look without the designer-level stress. Made with vegan leather and designed in a classic top-handle silhouette, it transitions easily from workdays to weekends while keeping your essentials organized and close at hand.
Lightweight yet structured, it typically includes a detachable strap for crossbody wear, making it versatile enough for errands, dinners, or anywhere you want to look just a little more put-together than you feel.
Perfect for everyday use, gift-giving, or anyone who believes a good bag should quietly elevate the whole outfit.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Kids Adventure Basket: Built for Speed, Stunts, and Imagination 🚗🔥🧱
This action-packed kids basket is loaded with everything needed for nonstop fun and creativity. Featuring the Fire Phoenix game for fast-paced challenges, Hot Wheels Stunt Trax for epic crash-and-jump action, a rugged die-cast climber car ready to conquer anything in its path, and a classic LEGO set to build, rebuild, and imagine without limits.
Perfect for kids who like their playtime loud, fast, and a little bit wild—then calm it down just enough to sit and build something awesome.
Basically: race it, crash it, build it, repeat. 🚀
Value: $140
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