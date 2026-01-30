NFF Pickleball Tournament Silent Auction

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This dreamy getaway includes 5 days and 4 nights in Cancún for two adults and two children, with your choice of resort accommodations. It’s the perfect family escape filled with relaxation, adventure, and unforgettable memories.
Donated by Cancun Cards
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Gather your friends and toast to something truly special. This unforgettable experience includes a private wine tasting for 20 at Total Wine & More, where you’ll explore eight expertly curated wines in a guided tasting experience.
Donated by Total Wine & More, Sarah Johnson
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Cheers to good times and great brews! This experience takes you on a local craft beer journey with tours and tastings at BENDT Distilling Co. and Cowtown Brewing Co., plus a guided Fort Worth pub crawl experience.
Donated by BENDT Distilling Co, Cowtown Brewing Co, FW Pub Crawl
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Score big with this ultimate sports lover’s bundle! Featuring a signed puck from Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars, plus an exclusive VIP tour of the Dallas Cowboys facilities. Complete with fun fan gear and two original art pieces, this package is a slam dunk for any Texas sports enthusiast.
Donated by Dallas Stars, Jerry Jones,
Texas Legends
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Experience one of football’s most iconic traditions—Thanksgiving Day with the Dallas Cowboys!
This package includes two tickets to the highly anticipated holiday game, where energy, tradition, and unforgettable moments collide. There’s nothing like football on Thanksgiving—don’t miss your chance to be part of it.
Important Note: Tickets will be officially secured and available in August, once the NFL schedule and seat assignments are finalized. Rest assured, these will be excellent mezzanine seats for one of the most in-demand games of the season.
Donated by Max Adams
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Adventure, learning, and family fun all in one! Enjoy a membership to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, tickets to the George W. Bush Presidential Center, and a day of inclusive fun at Morgan's Wonderland. This package creates meaningful experiences for all ages—perfect for curious minds and adventurous spirits.
Donated by Perot Museum, George Bush Presidential Center, Morgan’s Wonderland
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Create lasting memories with experiences designed for fun and connection. Enjoy a Let’s Roam family scavenger hunt for ten and an exciting escape room challenge at The Great Escape Room. Perfect for families or groups looking for laughter, teamwork, and unforgettable moments.
Donated by Let’s Roam, Great Escape Room
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Plan the perfect night out! Enjoy a delicious dinner at Kenny's Wood Fired Grill, followed by a movie experience at Movie Tavern —complete with passes, popcorn, and drinks. Add a playful twist with a Let’s Roam scavenger hunt for a date night you’ll never forget.
Donated by Kenny’s Wood Fire Grill, Marcus Theatre, Lets Roam
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Refresh, renew, and glow from the inside out. This self-care package includes a professional teeth whitening tray and premium salon hair and bath products and a tinted moisturizer to elevate your everyday routine.
Donated by Dr. Kent Mach, Med Spa-Pure Spa & Salon
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Treat yourself to the ultimate pampering experience. Enjoy an extensive list of services for specific treatments and spa packages from a Med Spa - Pure Spa & Salon, The Gents Place, and Tangerine Salon, plus a luxurious one-hour massage in the comfort of your own home.
Donated by Pure Spa, The Gent Place, Tangerine Salon, Shining Light Massage Therapy
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This high-performance package features the Ben Johns Hyperion 3S paddle and balls—designed for players ready to elevate their play.
Donated by Cyro2GO and Josh Johnson
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Take the stress out of tax season and put your finances in expert hands. This invaluable certificate from The Accounting Doctor gives you access to professional, personalized tax support designed to bring clarity and peace of mind.
Choose the service that best fits your needs:
Donated by Accounting Doctor
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Timeless beauty meets everyday elegance. This set features delicate wild flower earrings from James Avery and a stunning pendant necklace in ivory pearl from Kendra Scott.
Donated by James Avery, Kendra Scott
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Unwind and treat your taste buds with this charming country-inspired wine basket! Packed with rich chocolates, savory snacks, zesty lemon cakes, creamy vanilla fudge, and a flavorful olive pesto, it’s the perfect blend of sweet and savory delights. Whether you're planning a relaxing night in or a cozy get-together, this basket brings comfort, flavor, and a touch of rustic elegance to every bite.
Donated by Texas Care Center
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