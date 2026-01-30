Hosted by

Neuro Fitness Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

NFF Pickleball Tournament Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1361 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX 76040, USA

Escape to Paradise - Cancun Package - Valued at $1000 item
Escape to Paradise - Cancun Package - Valued at $1000
$250

Starting bid

This dreamy getaway includes 5 days and 4 nights in Cancún for two adults and two children, with your choice of resort accommodations. It’s the perfect family escape filled with relaxation, adventure, and unforgettable memories.

  • 5 Day/ 4 Night Cancun Vacation
  • Two adults (30 years old and older)
  • Two children (under the age of 12)

Donated by Cancun Cards

Sip, Savor & Celebrate – Valued at $700 item
Sip, Savor & Celebrate – Valued at $700
$200

Starting bid

Gather your friends and toast to something truly special. This unforgettable experience includes a private wine tasting for 20 at Total Wine & More, where you’ll explore eight expertly curated wines in a guided tasting experience.

  • Total Wine & More Wine tasting for 20 people
  • Chateau Barateau 2016 Haut-Medoc (Bordeaux)
  • Set of 4 Zweisel crystal red wine glasses

Donated by Total Wine & More, Sarah Johnson

Beer Lover's Adventure - Valued at $245 item
Beer Lover's Adventure - Valued at $245
$60

Starting bid

Cheers to good times and great brews! This experience takes you on a local craft beer journey with tours and tastings at BENDT Distilling Co. and Cowtown Brewing Co., plus a guided Fort Worth pub crawl experience.

  • BENDT Distilling tour and tasting for 4
  • FW Crawling guided tour for 2
  • 4 Greek beers
  • Bottle opener, stickers

Donated by BENDT Distilling Co, Cowtown Brewing Co, FW Pub Crawl

 

Sports Fan - Valued at $255 item
Sports Fan - Valued at $255
$60

Starting bid

Score big with this ultimate sports lover’s bundle! Featuring a signed puck from Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars, plus an exclusive VIP tour of the Dallas Cowboys facilities. Complete with fun fan gear and two original art pieces, this package is a slam dunk for any Texas sports enthusiast.

  • Dallas Stars Signed 'Roope Hintz' puck
  • Dallas Cowboys VIP 4 tour
  • Texas Legend cap, sunglasses, basketball squeeze ball
  • Two original art pieces

Donated by Dallas Stars, Jerry Jones,

Texas Legends

Thanksgiving Day Game - Valued at $1000 item
Thanksgiving Day Game - Valued at $1000 item
Thanksgiving Day Game - Valued at $1000
$400

Starting bid

Experience one of football’s most iconic traditions—Thanksgiving Day with the Dallas Cowboys!

This package includes two tickets to the highly anticipated holiday game, where energy, tradition, and unforgettable moments collide. There’s nothing like football on Thanksgiving—don’t miss your chance to be part of it.

  • Two tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day
  • Fantastic seats in the Mezzanine section

Important Note: Tickets will be officially secured and available in August, once the NFL schedule and seat assignments are finalized. Rest assured, these will be excellent mezzanine seats for one of the most in-demand games of the season.

Donated by Max Adams

Family Outings & Exploration Package - Valued at $365 item
Family Outings & Exploration Package - Valued at $365
$75

Starting bid

Adventure, learning, and family fun all in one! Enjoy a membership to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, tickets to the George W. Bush Presidential Center, and a day of inclusive fun at Morgan's Wonderland. This package creates meaningful experiences for all ages—perfect for curious minds and adventurous spirits.

  • Perot Museum Core Membership for up to five people
  • Four George Bush Museum Tickets
  • Four Morgan's Wonderland Tickets (San Antonio)

Donated by Perot Museum, George Bush Presidential Center, Morgan’s Wonderland

Adventure Awaits - Valued at $175 item
Adventure Awaits - Valued at $175
$40

Starting bid

Create lasting memories with experiences designed for fun and connection. Enjoy a Let’s Roam family scavenger hunt for ten and an exciting escape room challenge at The Great Escape Room. Perfect for families or groups looking for laughter, teamwork, and unforgettable moments.

  • Let’s Roam scavenger hunt voucher for ten
  • The Great Escape Room $50 voucher

Donated by Let’s Roam, Great Escape Room

Date Night Delight - Valued at $275 item
Date Night Delight - Valued at $275
$70

Starting bid

Plan the perfect night out! Enjoy a delicious dinner at Kenny's Wood Fired Grill, followed by a movie experience at Movie Tavern —complete with passes, popcorn, and drinks. Add a playful twist with a Let’s Roam scavenger hunt for a date night you’ll never forget.

  • Two Dining certificates to Kenny's Wood Fired Grill
  • Six Movie Tavern Courtesy Pass movie tickets
  • Six Movie Tavern popcorn/beverage vouchers
  • Let’s Roam scavenger hunt for two

Donated by Kenny’s Wood Fire Grill, Marcus Theatre, Lets Roam

Beauty Bliss Bundle - Valued at $445 item
Beauty Bliss Bundle - Valued at $445
$100

Starting bid

Refresh, renew, and glow from the inside out. This self-care package includes a professional teeth whitening tray and premium salon hair and bath products and a tinted moisturizer to elevate your everyday routine.

  • Teeth Whitening Tray
  • Premium salon hair and bath products

Donated by Dr. Kent Mach, Med Spa-Pure Spa & Salon

Salon & Spa Indulgence - Valued at $515 item
Salon & Spa Indulgence - Valued at $515
$150

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the ultimate pampering experience. Enjoy an extensive list of services for specific treatments and spa packages from a Med Spa - Pure Spa & Salon, The Gents Place, and Tangerine Salon, plus a luxurious one-hour massage in the comfort of your own home.

  • Pure Spa gift certificate
  • The Gent Place
  • Tangerine Salon
  • 1-hr massage at your location!

Donated by Pure Spa, The Gent Place, Tangerine Salon, Shining Light Massage Therapy

Pickleball Addict Experience - Valued at $1040 item
Pickleball Addict Experience - Valued at $1040
$300

Starting bid

This high-performance package features the Ben Johns Hyperion 3S paddle and balls—designed for players ready to elevate their play.

  • Ben Johns' Hyperion3S 16mm Paddle and Balls
  • Cryo2GO Cyro Sessions

Donated by Cyro2GO and Josh Johnson

Accounting Doctor - Valued at $1000 item
Accounting Doctor - Valued at $1000
$250

Starting bid

Take the stress out of tax season and put your finances in expert hands. This invaluable certificate from The Accounting Doctor gives you access to professional, personalized tax support designed to bring clarity and peace of mind.


Choose the service that best fits your needs:

  • Option A: Tax Preparation – Sit back and relax while your individual or qualifying business return is expertly prepared, complete with compliance guidance and a virtual consultation.
  • Option B: Tax Resolution – Get answers and a path forward with transcript retrieval, issue evaluation, and strategic insight into resolving IRS concerns.


Donated by Accounting Doctor

Jewelry Elegance - Valued at $190 item
Jewelry Elegance - Valued at $190
$50

Starting bid

Timeless beauty meets everyday elegance. This set features delicate wild flower earrings from James Avery and a stunning pendant necklace in ivory pearl from Kendra Scott.

  • Wild Flower Earrings from James Avery
  • pendant necklace in ivory pearl from Kendra Scott

Donated by James Avery, Kendra Scott

Vineyard Charm Basket, Valued at $80 item
Vineyard Charm Basket, Valued at $80
$30

Starting bid

Unwind and treat your taste buds with this charming country-inspired wine basket! Packed with rich chocolates, savory snacks, zesty lemon cakes, creamy vanilla fudge, and a flavorful olive pesto, it’s the perfect blend of sweet and savory delights. Whether you're planning a relaxing night in or a cozy get-together, this basket brings comfort, flavor, and a touch of rustic elegance to every bite.


Donated by Texas Care Center

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