NFF Pickleball Tournament Silent Auction

Cheers to good times and great brews! This experience takes you on a local craft beer journey with tours and tastings at BENDT Distilling Co. and Cowtown Brewing Co., plus a guided Fort Worth pub crawl experience.

BENDT Distilling tour and tasting for 4

FW Crawling guided tour for 2

4 Greek beers

Bottle opener, stickers

Donated by BENDT Distilling Co, Cowtown Brewing Co, FW Pub Crawl