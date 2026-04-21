NFNAACP Mini Golf Challenge

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Ticket includes food, fun, and access to exciting contests like Best Dressed Team and Best Individual Player, so bring your style and your game!
Children 12 years or younger. Ticket includes food, fun, and access to exciting contests like Best Dressed Team and Best Individual Player, so bring your style and your game!
Team of four players. Ticket includes food, fun, and access to exciting contests like Best Dressed Team and Best Individual Player, so bring your style and your game!
SPONSORSHIP:
SPONSORSHIP:
SPONSORSHIP:
SPONSORSHIP:
SPONSORSHIP:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!