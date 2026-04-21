North Fulton NAACP Branch 53AA-B

Hosted by

North Fulton NAACP Branch 53AA-B

About this event

NFNAACP Mini Golf Challenge

240 S Main St

Alpharetta, GA 30009, USA

General Admission - Adults
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Ticket includes food, fun, and access to exciting contests like Best Dressed Team and Best Individual Player, so bring your style and your game!

Youth
$25

Children 12 years or younger. Ticket includes food, fun, and access to exciting contests like Best Dressed Team and Best Individual Player, so bring your style and your game!

Team of Four
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team of four players. Ticket includes food, fun, and access to exciting contests like Best Dressed Team and Best Individual Player, so bring your style and your game!

VIP Presenting Sponsor
$500

SPONSORSHIP:

  • Branded signage at the main golf scoreboard
  • Custom flag and prime hole placement 
  • Premium signage at reception + speaking moment at the event 
  • Opportunity to create a branded experience (ex. games, giveaways, vendor table)
  • Team of 4 to play 


Premium Sponsors
$250

SPONSORSHIP:

  • Branded signage and a custom flag at the hole 
  • Opportunity to staff the hole, engaging participants, and giveaways
  • Logo on event materials and social media 
Standard Hole Sponsorship
$100

SPONSORSHIP:

  • Company name/logo signage at a hole 
  • Recognition on the event program, flyer 
  • Social media mention
FAIRWAY FRIEND Sponsor
$25

SPONSORSHIP:

  • Community supporter recognition
  • Social media mention or name added to the Digital Wall on the NFNAACP website
Champions Club (Indoor Bay) Sponsors
$50

SPONSORSHIP:

  • Company name/logo on digital screen
  • Recognition on the event program, flyer 
  • Social media mention
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