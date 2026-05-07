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Nuevas Fronteras Spanish Immerson Parent Teacher Student Organizatio

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NFSI School supplies

Kindergarten supplies item
Kindergarten supplies
$70

Supplies for Kindergarten 2026-27. Does not include headphones, backpack or PE shoes.

0
1st grade supplies item
1st grade supplies
$85

Supplies for 1st grade 2026-27. Does not include headphones, backpack or PE shoes.

0
2nd grade supplies item
2nd grade supplies
$60

Supplies for 2nd grade 2026-27. Does not include headphones, old cotton sock, backpack or shoes for PE.

0
3rd grade item
3rd grade
$60

Supplies for 3rd grade 2026-27. Does not include headphones, backpack or PE shoes.

0
4th grade supplies item
4th grade supplies
$60

Supplies for 4th grade 2026-27. Does not include headphones, backpack or PE shoes.

0
5th grade item
5th grade
$55

Supplies for 5th grade 2026-27. Does not include Does not include headphones, zippered binder, backpack or PE shoes

0
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