NFSI School supplies

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Supplies for Kindergarten 2026-27. Does not include headphones, backpack or PE shoes.
Supplies for 1st grade 2026-27. Does not include headphones, backpack or PE shoes.
Supplies for 2nd grade 2026-27. Does not include headphones, old cotton sock, backpack or shoes for PE.
Supplies for 3rd grade 2026-27. Does not include headphones, backpack or PE shoes.
Supplies for 4th grade 2026-27. Does not include headphones, backpack or PE shoes.
Supplies for 5th grade 2026-27. Does not include Does not include headphones, zippered binder, backpack or PE shoes
$
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