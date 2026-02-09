NFTE's Non-Profit of the Game: NY Mets vs. Boston Red Sox

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About this event
NFTE staff will transfer your ticket closer to the event. Attendees will need to have the Ballpark App downloaded in order to receive their ticket transfer.
NFTE staff will transfer your ticket closer to the event. Attendees will need to have the Ballpark App downloaded in order to receive their ticket transfer.
NFTE staff will transfer your ticket closer to the event. Attendees will need to have the Ballpark App downloaded in order to receive their ticket transfer.
NFTE staff will transfer your ticket closer to the event. Attendees will need to have the Ballpark App downloaded in order to receive their ticket transfer.
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