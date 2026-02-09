Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE)

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Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE)

About this event

NFTE's Non-Profit of the Game: NY Mets vs. Boston Red Sox

41 Seaver Wy

Flushing, NY 11368, USA

General Admission - Row 16
$200

NFTE staff will transfer your ticket closer to the event. Attendees will need to have the Ballpark App downloaded in order to receive their ticket transfer.

General Admission - Row 17
$200

NFTE staff will transfer your ticket closer to the event. Attendees will need to have the Ballpark App downloaded in order to receive their ticket transfer.

General Admission - Row 18
$200

NFTE staff will transfer your ticket closer to the event. Attendees will need to have the Ballpark App downloaded in order to receive their ticket transfer.

General Admission - Row 19
$200

NFTE staff will transfer your ticket closer to the event. Attendees will need to have the Ballpark App downloaded in order to receive their ticket transfer.

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