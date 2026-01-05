North Hills Cheerleading Parent Association

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North Hills Cheerleading Parent Association

About this shop

SPIRIT GEAR SALE!

Unisex Tee YS-AXL item
Unisex Tee YS-AXL item
Unisex Tee YS-AXL item
Unisex Tee YS-AXL
$15

Port & Co. 100% cotton

Unisex Core Cotton Tee

Unisex Tee A2XL-A4XL item
Unisex Tee A2XL-A4XL item
Unisex Tee A2XL-A4XL item
Unisex Tee A2XL-A4XL
$19

Port & Co. 100% cotton

Unisex Core Cotton Tee

Women's Performance Tank Top AS-A2XL item
Women's Performance Tank Top AS-A2XL item
Women's Performance Tank Top AS-A2XL item
Women's Performance Tank Top AS-A2XL
$19

Port & Company 100% polyester

Women’s Performance Tank, moisture-wicking,

Women's Performance Tank Top A3XL-A4XL item
Women's Performance Tank Top A3XL-A4XL item
Women's Performance Tank Top A3XL-A4XL item
Women's Performance Tank Top A3XL-A4XL
$23

Port & Company 100% polyester

Women’s Performance Tank, moisture-wicking,

Women's Cropped Hoodie Tee AS-A2XL item
Women's Cropped Hoodie Tee AS-A2XL item
Women's Cropped Hoodie Tee AS-A2XL item
Women's Cropped Hoodie Tee AS-A2XL
$21

District Women's hoodie tee
50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles
Modest crop
Unlined hood with self-fabric drawcords
Finished hem with side vents
Relaxed fit

Women's Cropped Hoodie Tee A3XL-A4XL item
Women's Cropped Hoodie Tee A3XL-A4XL item
Women's Cropped Hoodie Tee A3XL-A4XL item
Women's Cropped Hoodie Tee A3XL-A4XL
$26

District Women's hoodie tee
50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles
Modest crop
Unlined hood with self-fabric drawcords
Finished hem with side vents
Relaxed fit

Nike Dri-FIT Hat item
Nike Dri-FIT Hat item
Nike Dri-FIT Hat
$41

Nike Dri-FIT Stretch Mesh Sandwich Bill Cap

100% polyester knit mesh Structured Mid-profile Swoosh Flex sweatband ensures exceptional fit

Beach Towel item
Beach Towel
$20

30” x 60” , Terry Velour

Slides item
Slides
$37

Deco Slides

True to Size. Full sizes only. Machine washable Watersafe

Bleacher Cushion item
Bleacher Cushion
$15

EVA Portable Stadium Seat Pad with Handle • 12.6” x 12.6” x 0.4" Thick

Backpack Cooler item
Backpack Cooler
$30

Everest Backpack Cooler. 24 Cans.

Top Handle And Adjustable Shoulder Straps.
Zippered Main Compartment. Zippered
Front Pocket. Mesh Side Pockets. Elastic
Rope Top.

Cotton Canvas Tote item
Cotton Canvas Tote
$26

• 19-3/4” W x 13-1/4” H x 6-3/4” D
• Front Pocket
• 30" Handles
• Spot Clean/Air Dry

Earrings
$10

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