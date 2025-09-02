NH Farm Bureau 108th Annual Meeting

Hosted by
About this event
Provides lunch and participation in the day's events. Please let the office know if you have any food allergies.
Admission includes complimentary breakfast and lunch for designated delegates. Please let the office know if you have any food allergies.
For those attending as a guest of the delegates. Please let the office know if you have any food allergies.
You will receive all the materials you need to make ONE dryer ball with LOCAL wool! Make yours in the workshop and/or take home a kit.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!