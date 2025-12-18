NHBW 2026 ANNUAL CONVENTION - ORLANDO AT SEAWORLD

Hosted by
About this event
Regular Member Registration includes access for one to the 2026 convention meetings, President's Reception and the Fannie Lou Hamer Breakfast.
Lifetime Member Registration includes access for one to the 2026 convention meetings, President's Reception and the Fannie Lou Hamer Breakfast.
Male Associate Member Registration includes access for one to the 2026 convention meetings, President's Reception and the Fannie Lou Hamer Breakfast.
Member at Large Registration includes access for one to the 2026 convention meetings, President's Reception and the Fannie Lou Hamer Breakfast.
FLH tickets are included with the Registration package. Use this to purchase additional FLH breakfast tickets for guests on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
President's Reception Tickets are included with the Registration package. Use this to purchase additional tickets for guests on Friday, April 17, 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!