NHFC 2026-2027 Family Fee

If you are paying 1/2 of the fee at a time, we suggest the first half of the family fee be paid by March 27, 2026 and the second half by April 28, 2026.



By paying the family fee, I agree to communicate any decision to cease participation for the 2026-2027 school year as soon as possible. I also understand that any fees paid to New Hope prior to that time is non-refundable.