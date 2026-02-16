NHFC 2026-2027 Family Fee

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About the memberships
No expiration
The full family fee is due April 28, 2026.
By paying the family fee, I agree to communicate any decision to cease participation for the 2026-2027 school year as soon as possible. I also understand that any fees paid to New Hope prior to that time is non-refundable.
No expiration
If you are paying 1/2 of the fee at a time, we suggest the first half of the family fee be paid by March 27, 2026 and the second half by April 28, 2026.
By paying the family fee, I agree to communicate any decision to cease participation for the 2026-2027 school year as soon as possible. I also understand that any fees paid to New Hope prior to that time is non-refundable.
No expiration
The full payment is still due by April 28th but this option will allow you to pay weekly or biweekly if you prefer. You can track how much you still owe on the website.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!