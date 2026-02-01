NHMS Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
Starting bid
Luxury hair products and $100 gift card
VALUE: $200
Starting bid
Three 1-hour sessions (private or semi-private)
K-12 Instructional and Academic Support
- ELA Focus, grades K-12
- Math Focus, grades K-6
- Organizational and Executive Functioning Strategy Development
- IEP and 504 Advocacy
- Writing skills development and revision
VALUE: $180
Starting bid
Classic Family Eatery
VALUE: $50
Starting bid
10 Open Swim Pool Passes
VALUE: $50
Starting bid
1 pickup location, up to 3 students. Ride to school with Officer Tom!
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Starting bid
4 USPBL Tickets to Jimmy John’s Field
VALUE: $80
Starting bid
Checkmate: Limited Edition TAG Heuer Chess Set
VALUE: $200
Starting bid
Gift card for any BHS recreation program
VALUE: $50
Starting bid
Gameday Men’s Health Gift Certificate
VALUE: $500
Starting bid
Belle Tire Gift Card
VALUE: $250
Starting bid
Good Food, Good Times: The Moose Preserve Bar & Grill
VALUE: $50
Starting bid
Fresh Floors with Modernistic Carpet Cleaning – 3 Rooms Cleaned & Protected
VALUE: $264
Starting bid
The Principal's Table: Lunch or Snack with Assoc. Principal Mr. Southward
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Student Music Choice. Student may choose music to play during morning announcements and during lunch. Must be approved by Mr. Rubel.
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Lunch with friends in the principal's office and attend meetings with Mr. Rubel on designated day.
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Reserved seating (4) for the 6th-8th grade Band Concert on June 8th, 2026
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Reserved seating (4) for the 6th-8th grade Choir Concert taking place on June 9th, 2026
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Reserved seating (4) for the 6th-8th grade Orchestra Concert on Thursday, May 28th, 2026
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Reserved seating (4) to the 8th Grade Recognition event taking place on Thursday, June 11th, 2025 at 9:30am
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
VIP parking at the front of the building for the 8th Grade Recognition event on Thursday, June 11th, 2025 at 9:30am
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Starting bid
Google Pixel Watch 3: 41mm, LTE, Matte Black
VALUE: $250
Starting bid
Digital Gift Card to Gorjana
VALUE: $100
Starting bid
Your choice of one enrollment in our 4-part virtual "Parenting Children with ADHD Series" OR one interactive student workshop (topics include executive functioning, sports/performance anxiety, and anxiety skills). Every workshop is created by experienced clinicians and packed with tools you can use right away—support that helps kids (ages 7–17, based on the workshop selected) and caregivers handle the tough stuff with more confidence and less stress.
VALUE: $150
Starting bid
Jets Pizza Gift Cards
VALUE $40
Starting bid
1-Hour Massage at Beach House Day Spa
VALUE: $120
Starting bid
Skin Medica, Alastin and ROC products.
VALUE: $500
Starting bid
A collection of sweet and savory Wine Country favorites: Lindt milk chocolate truffles, garlic herb crackers, green olive aji chili tapenade, smoked Gouda cheese spread, Truffettes dark chocolate truffles, lemon and madeleine cakes, paprika garlic rice crisps, rosemary crackers, a brownie, puff pastry, milk cream wafer, a coconut chocolate waffle cookie and more
VALUE: $75
Starting bid
Eddie Merlot's e-Gift Card
VALUE: $50
Starting bid
Two bottles of Daou 2023 Cabernet Sauvingon
VALUE: $50
Starting bid
One month of unlimited classes at Foundry 13 and coach consult
VALUE: $300
