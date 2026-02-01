Hosted by

North Hills Middle School Pto

About this event

NHMS Silent Auction 2026

P. La Salon Gift Bag item
$85

Starting bid

Luxury hair products and $100 gift card

VALUE: $200

Home Grown Tutoring Sessions item
Home Grown Tutoring Sessions
$75

Starting bid

Three 1-hour sessions (private or semi-private)

K-12 Instructional and Academic Support

- ELA Focus, grades K-12

- Math Focus, grades K-6

- Organizational and Executive Functioning Strategy Development

- IEP and 504 Advocacy

- Writing skills development and revision

VALUE: $180

Kerby's Gift Card item
Kerby's Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Classic Family Eatery

VALUE: $50

Family Fun at NHMS Pool item
Family Fun at NHMS Pool
$25

Starting bid

10 Open Swim Pool Passes

VALUE: $50

VIP: Police Car Ride to School #1 item
VIP: Police Car Ride to School #1
$30

Starting bid

1 pickup location, up to 3 students. Ride to school with Officer Tom!

VALUE: Priceless

VIP: Police Car Ride to School #2 item
VIP: Police Car Ride to School #2
$30

Starting bid

Ride to school with Officer Tom!

1 pickup location, up to 3 students.

VALUE: Priceless

Take Me Out to the Ball Game item
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
$30

Starting bid

4 USPBL Tickets to Jimmy John’s Field

VALUE: $80

TAG Heuer Chess Set item
TAG Heuer Chess Set
$85

Starting bid

Checkmate: Limited Edition TAG Heuer Chess Set

VALUE: $200

BHS Recreation Gift Card item
BHS Recreation Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Gift card for any BHS recreation program

VALUE: $50

Health & Wellness Experience item
Health & Wellness Experience
$200

Starting bid

Gameday Men’s Health Gift Certificate

VALUE: $500

Road-Trip Ready item
Road-Trip Ready
$100

Starting bid

Belle Tire Gift Card

VALUE: $250

Moose Preserve Gift Card item
Moose Preserve Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Good Food, Good Times: The Moose Preserve Bar & Grill

VALUE: $50

Modernistic Carpet Cleaning item
Modernistic Carpet Cleaning
$100

Starting bid

Fresh Floors with Modernistic Carpet Cleaning – 3 Rooms Cleaned & Protected

VALUE: $264

Extra Lunch w/ Mr. Southward item
Extra Lunch w/ Mr. Southward
$20

Starting bid

The Principal's Table: Lunch or Snack with Assoc. Principal Mr. Southward

VALUE: Priceless

DJ for a Day item
DJ for a Day
$15

Starting bid

Student Music Choice. Student may choose music to play during morning announcements and during lunch. Must be approved by Mr. Rubel.

VALUE: Priceless

Principal for the Day Experience item
Principal for the Day Experience
$15

Starting bid

Lunch with friends in the principal's office and attend meetings with Mr. Rubel on designated day.

VALUE: Priceless

Best Seats in the House #1 (band) item
Best Seats in the House #1 (band)
$10

Starting bid

Reserved seating (4) for the 6th-8th grade Band Concert on June 8th, 2026

VALUE: Priceless

Best Seats in the House #2 (Choir) item
Best Seats in the House #2 (Choir)
$10

Starting bid

Reserved seating (4) for the 6th-8th grade Choir Concert taking place on June 9th, 2026

VALUE: Priceless

Best Seats in the House #3 (Orch) item
Best Seats in the House #3 (Orch)
$10

Starting bid

Reserved seating (4) for the 6th-8th grade Orchestra Concert on Thursday, May 28th, 2026

VALUE: Priceless

8th Gr Recognition VIP Seating item
8th Gr Recognition VIP Seating
$35

Starting bid

Reserved seating (4) to the 8th Grade Recognition event taking place on Thursday, June 11th, 2025 at 9:30am

VALUE: Priceless

8th Gr Recognition VIP Parking #1 item
8th Gr Recognition VIP Parking #1
$35

Starting bid

VIP parking at the front of the building for the 8th Grade Recognition event on Thursday, June 11th, 2025 at 9:30am

VALUE: Priceless

8th Gr Recognition VIP Parking #2 item
8th Gr Recognition VIP Parking #2
$35

Starting bid

VIP parking at the front of the building for the 8th Grade Recognition event on Thursday, June 11th, 2025 at 9:30am

VALUE: Priceless

Tech Meets Style: Google Pixel Watch 3 item
Tech Meets Style: Google Pixel Watch 3
$100

Starting bid

Google Pixel Watch 3: 41mm, LTE, Matte Black

VALUE: $250

Chic, Shine, & Stylish: Gorjana Jewelry Gift Card item
Chic, Shine, & Stylish: Gorjana Jewelry Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Digital Gift Card to Gorjana

VALUE: $100

Learn & Grow: Murray Center Behavioral Wellness item
Learn & Grow: Murray Center Behavioral Wellness
$50

Starting bid

Your choice of one enrollment in our 4-part virtual "Parenting Children with ADHD Series" OR one interactive student workshop (topics include executive functioning, sports/performance anxiety, and anxiety skills). Every workshop is created by experienced clinicians and packed with tools you can use right away—support that helps kids (ages 7–17, based on the workshop selected) and caregivers handle the tough stuff with more confidence and less stress.

VALUE: $150

Family Pizza Night w/ Jets Pizza item
Family Pizza Night w/ Jets Pizza
$20

Starting bid

Jets Pizza Gift Cards

VALUE $40

Relax & Rejuvenate at Beach House Day Spa item
Relax & Rejuvenate at Beach House Day Spa
$60

Starting bid

1-Hour Massage at Beach House Day Spa

VALUE: $120

Luxury Skincare Basket item
Luxury Skincare Basket
$200

Starting bid

Skin Medica, Alastin and ROC products.

VALUE: $500

Sweet & Savory Gift Basket item
Sweet & Savory Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

A collection of sweet and savory Wine Country favorites: Lindt milk chocolate truffles, garlic herb crackers, green olive aji chili tapenade, smoked Gouda cheese spread, Truffettes dark chocolate truffles, lemon and madeleine cakes, paprika garlic rice crisps, rosemary crackers, a brownie, puff pastry, milk cream wafer, a coconut chocolate waffle cookie and more

VALUE: $75

Fine Dining for Two: Eddie Merlot's item
Fine Dining for Two: Eddie Merlot's
$25

Starting bid

Eddie Merlot's e-Gift Card

VALUE: $50

Cabernet Sauvignon from Long Lake Market item
Cabernet Sauvignon from Long Lake Market
$25

Starting bid

Two bottles of Daou 2023 Cabernet Sauvingon

VALUE: $50

Foundry 13 Fitness Membership item
Foundry 13 Fitness Membership
$100

Starting bid

One month of unlimited classes at Foundry 13 and coach consult

VALUE: $300

